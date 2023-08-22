Time Out says

This is it, this is the big one! If you’ve been hungry for a fresh new blockbuster musical to land on the Sydney stage, we have great news for you. After a massive sold-out Australian debut in Melbourne, the West End and Broadway hit & Juliet has finally announced that it’s coming to Sydney. The production will be calling the Harbour City home from February 2024 thanks to Australian producer Michael Cassel.

This empowering feel-good musical flips the script on the so-called greatest love story ever told, remixing Shakespeare’s ode to star-crossed lovers to imagine a world where Juliet Capulet’s story doesn’t end with sacrificing herself for her first love (that’s Romeo Montague, if you’re not following) – with a bunch of pop bangers and slick dance routines thrown in.

The Australian production is led by Lorinda May Merrypor in the title role (a proud Aboriginal and South Sea Islander woman), while Australian music industry legend Rob Mills holds the quill as Shakespeare, and music theatre icon Amy Lehpamer tries to rewrite the narrative as his wife Anne.

Rounding out the principal cast, the legendary Casey Donovan belts it out as Angélique; Broadway, West End and Australian music theatre star Hayden Tee is Lance; and rising star Blake Appelqvist (the heartthrob of Fangirls and The Lovers) steps up as bad boy Romeo, with newcomers Jesse Dutlow as May and Yashith Fernando as Francois.

With the book penned by Emmy Award-winning Schitt’s Creek writer David West Read, & Juliet draws on the songbook of five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, the genius behind more number one hits than any other artist this century. Yep, that means you’re in for some Britney Spears bangers, and then some, with the song list including ‘Baby One More Time’, ‘Roar’, ‘Since You’ve Been Gone’, ‘Larger Than Life’, ‘That’s The Way It Is’, ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’, and more.

Now, jukebox musicals and reworkings of the Bard are nothing new, but & Juliet manages to take these elements and serve up something altogether fresh, fun and hopeful.

Allow me to break the fourth wall for a moment – I had the opportunity to go see this show on Broadway before its Down Under debut, and even this self-professed jukebox-sceptic was totally won over. It must be something to do with the combination of theatrical spectacle, relatable and progressive messages about love and relationships, the queer representation, the bombastic pop dance numbers, and the shining presence of the properly diverse cast and ensemble – but it had me whooping and weeping more than once. And the chance to see how the Australian cast steps it up? Please, shut up and take my money! (Just read the five-star review from Time Out Melbourne.)

& Juliet will play the Sydney Lyric Theatre from February 27, 2024 to April 28, 2024. A waitlist to be the first to access tickets is available now at and juliet.com.au. Pre-sale tickets will be available from September 25 before the general public can access tickets through ticketmaster.com.au on September 29.

