A rising talent who has gone from writing a feature film that premiered at the Sydney Film Festival, to opening for iconic Australian comedians like Wil Anderson and Geraldine Hickey, Bea is attempting to have it all. Her debut solo show House is a vulnerable and hilarious account on how cleaning up a hoarder’s house helped her reckon with her own childhood, and how letting go of your past can be just as important as acknowledging it. Get around it at the Sydney Comedy Festival 2023.

Bea's voice has been described as manic, unique and sharp. Darkly funny and disarmingly beautiful (she says that her secret is she’s mixed race), Bea is absolutely one to watch.

A regular face on club line-ups all over Sydney and Melbourne, Bea is also one of the founders of Newtown’s weekly stand-up night Rat Klub. But sadly, you won’t see her there every Monday night anymore, as she abandoned the Inner West for Melbourne. So, you better see her doing what she does best at this Sydney Comedy Festival run!

In 2022 she debuted a draft version of this show at the Sydney Fringe Festival called I Don’t Know How This Will End, which ended up having a sold-out five-night run and was one of the festival’s Weekly Contenders. After receiving support from the Adelaide Fringe Artist Fund and developing the show alongside her residency with PACT Centre for Emerging Artists, Bea is back in town and ready to kick down some doors (and be let into your heart).

Bea is playing House at the Enmore Laneway, Enmore Theatre, from May 18-21. Snag a ticket for $20-$26 over here.

