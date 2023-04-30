Time Out says

One of Sydney’s most outrageous and truly iconic drag queens is finally making her stand-up debut, at the Sydney Comedy Festival – and she’s just busting to let you in on all her outrageous tales from over 20 years in the biz.

Maxi Shield burst onto our screens with the first ever series of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, but this pocket rocket is so much more than a reality show contestant. She has performed with Madonna, she recently delved into acting, and now she’s whipping out her sparkly microphone for this year’s Sydney Comedy Festival.

Join Maxi up close and personal for her hilarious one-woman production, a fabulous mix of slide shows, drag shows and absolute side-splitting stories. Tea will be spilt, and cake will be cut.

The Whole Tit and Kaboodle is on for three nights only at the Factory Theatre in Marrickville between April 27-30. Get your tickets over here.