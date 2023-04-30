Sydney
Maxi Shield: The Whole Tit and Kaboodle

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • The Factory Theatre, Marrickville
Drag queen Maxi Shield
Photograph: Supplied | Maxi Shield
Time Out says

Sydney’s boldest drag superstar is making her stand-up debut at Sydney Comedy Festival

One of Sydney’s most outrageous and truly iconic drag queens is finally making her stand-up debut, at the Sydney Comedy Festival – and she’s just busting to let you in on all her outrageous tales from over 20 years in the biz.

Maxi Shield burst onto our screens with the first ever series of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, but this pocket rocket is so much more than a reality show contestant. She has performed with Madonna, she recently delved into acting, and now she’s whipping out her sparkly microphone for this year’s Sydney Comedy Festival

Join Maxi up close and personal for her hilarious one-woman production, a fabulous mix of slide shows, drag shows and absolute side-splitting stories. Tea will be spilt, and cake will be cut.

The Whole Tit and Kaboodle is on for three nights only at the Factory Theatre in Marrickville between April 27-30. Get your tickets over here.

Are you ready to laugh? Check out our hot picks for Sydney Comedy Festival.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.factorytheatre.com.au/event/maxi-shield/
Address:
The Factory Theatre
105 Victoria Rd
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Price:
$35.10
Opening hours:
Thurs and Sat 6.50pm, Sun 5.50pm

Dates and times

