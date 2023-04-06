Time Out says

Some of the world's best international acts are back for this year's Sydney Comedy Festival

Get ready for the rib-tickling of your life, because Sydney Comedy Festival is rolling into town with the ROFLs once more, from April 24 to May 21. This year sees the welcome return of international acts, including some newcomers who will have you in stitches. There will be 245 shows across venues including Newtown's Enmore Theatre to the Factory Theatre in Marrickville, the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre in Sutherland, the Concourse in Chatswood, Parramatta's Riverside Theatres and more.

As ever, there's a jam-packed line-up of funny folks on offer. So much so that Sydney Comedy Festival Director Jorge Menidis is calling it a month of "unbridled hilarity". You can expect laughs of all shapes and sizes, from musical comedy to stand-up acts.

Coming from around the globe to entertain us here in Sydney are acts including Joe Lycett and Sara Pascoe from the UK, Schalk Bezuidenhout from South Africa and Scotsman Larry Dean.

As for the homegrown talents, strap in to check out household names like Osher Gunsberg, Kitty Flanagan and Dave Hughes. You can also look forward to last year's Best of the Fest Award winners – Gruen host Wil Anderson, and RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under judge Rhys Nicholson.

Comedian and cabaret sensation Reuben Kaye is also back in town, and we'll be taking heed of the advice he gave us ahead of Sydney WorldPride: "Go and see art made by people who don't look like you who don't think like you, because it is the only way that we will really truly change the world".

Our top tip: If you don't know who you want to see but you want a guaranteed funny time, check out The Galas – that way you'll get to see 12 to 15 acts, including some of the big names, in one go.

Or grab tickets for an hour-long 6pm show at the the Metro in the city straight after work one day, and still be home for dinner.

Find out more about the festival, program, and buy tickets here.

Want to grab a bite to eat before you laugh your socks off? Check out the best restaurants in Sydney right now.