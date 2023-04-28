Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Thalia-Joan: Therap-Me

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • The Enmore Theatre, Newtown
Thalia-Joan: Therap-Me
Photograph: Supplied | Thalia-Joan
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Suit up and dive in for an hour of deep sea fishing through the dark and quirky corners of Thalia-Joan’s brilliantly unhinged mind

At last year’s Sydney Comedy Festival, our critic anointed this “artiste in oversharing” as “the queen of the high-functioning unhinged” in our four-star review for Ex-pectations. Now, this comedienne is back for a 60-minute session where she’ll be covering: baggage (hers and yours), skeletons (in closets, sheds and those roaming free), the world crumbling before our eyes (internally and externally), your childhood (and hers), your parents' divorce (or why they haven’t had one yet), Shakespeare’s sexuality (?) – and really, anything else that seems light, fun and fluffy.

In Ex-pectations, Thalia-Joan was our unlikely doula in the quest to consciously uncouple from society’s expectations. And in 2021, she assured us that we’re not Too Much. Now that's she's on the other side of 30, we’re ready to ride along with the wild but kinda-secretly-composed comedic stylings of this chaotic millennial’s pilgrimage through life, love and figuring it all out, one therapist (or line of sage advice from her grandmother) at a time.

Thalia-Joan: Therap-Me is playing in the Enmore Loft at the Enmore Theatre on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28. Doors open 6.30pm, show starts 6.50pm. Grab your tickets over here

Are you ready to laugh? Check out our hot picks for Sydney Comedy Festival

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.enmoretheatre.com.au/event/thalia-joan-therap-me/
Address:
The Enmore Theatre
118-132 Enmore Rd
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Price:
$36.20
Opening hours:
Thu-Fri 6.30pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!