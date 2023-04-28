Time Out says

Suit up and dive in for an hour of deep sea fishing through the dark and quirky corners of Thalia-Joan’s brilliantly unhinged mind

At last year’s Sydney Comedy Festival, our critic anointed this “artiste in oversharing” as “the queen of the high-functioning unhinged” in our four-star review for Ex-pectations. Now, this comedienne is back for a 60-minute session where she’ll be covering: baggage (hers and yours), skeletons (in closets, sheds and those roaming free), the world crumbling before our eyes (internally and externally), your childhood (and hers), your parents' divorce (or why they haven’t had one yet), Shakespeare’s sexuality (?) – and really, anything else that seems light, fun and fluffy.

In Ex-pectations, Thalia-Joan was our unlikely doula in the quest to consciously uncouple from society’s expectations. And in 2021, she assured us that we’re not Too Much. Now that's she's on the other side of 30, we’re ready to ride along with the wild but kinda-secretly-composed comedic stylings of this chaotic millennial’s pilgrimage through life, love and figuring it all out, one therapist (or line of sage advice from her grandmother) at a time.

Thalia-Joan: Therap-Me is playing in the Enmore Loft at the Enmore Theatre on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28. Doors open 6.30pm, show starts 6.50pm. Grab your tickets over here.

