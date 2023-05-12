Sydney
Tom Ballard

  • Comedy, Comedy festival
  • The Factory Theatre, Marrickville
picture of tom ballard
Supplied
Time Out says

The Helpmann Award-winning comedian and former Triple J and TV presenter is here to poke fun at all things political

Ah, this little thing called life can be such a slog can’t it? Especially when you are juggling writing a book, filming a TV show, surviving a plague and going slightly berserk like comedian Tom Ballard is. 

The award-winning comedian – and broadcaster, philanthropist, philanderer and self-coined virtue signaller – has also gone and become an author. I, Millennial: One Snowflake’s Screed Against Boomers, Billionaires and Everything Else is Ballard’s attempt to use the power of swearing to unpick how the Australian “yoof” have come to be the victim of avocado slurs by the ruling class and how now is the time to raise those doof sticks and demand revolution.

After starting his career in comedy in 2009, Ballard went on to win the MICF Raw Comedy competition at 19. He has since gone on to perform stand-up in Australia and abroad, as well as co-hosting the music quiz show Spicks and Specks, his own satirical news program Tonight with Tom Ballard and the radio show Breakfasters on Triple R in Melbourne. 

As a fully licenced public intellectual, Ballard is now getting back to doing what he does best: yelling about the state of the world on stage and eviscerating everything from the Royal Family and Rubert Murdoch to his own body fat. 

After selling out shows at Perth Fringe World, catch It Is I live at the Factory Theatre in Marrickville for May 11 and May 12. Get tickets to see a comedian that is “brave, biting, ballsy and ultimately, brilliant” by booking tickets on the SCF website here.

After some more knee-slapping comedy? Check out the rest of the Sydney Comedy Festival line-up. 

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/event/tom-ballard-it-is-i/
Address:
The Factory Theatre
105 Victoria Rd
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Price:
From $32

Dates and times

