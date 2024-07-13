Something special is happening right now on Gadigal Country, at the Sydney Opera House – you can experience a groundbreaking cultural journey with Bangarra Dance Theatre’s first-ever cross-cultural mainstage production. Horizon brings together the creative forces of two distinguished First Nations choreographers on the Sydney stage (playing ‘till July 13, 2024), ahead of a national tour.

Featuring expressive costumes and versatile dancers, Horizon delves into narratives that pay homage to the First Peoples of the Oceania region, spanning (so-called) Australia, the Torres Strait Islands, and Aotearoa (New Zealand). It explores themes of resilience and cultural heritage, weaving together stories that transcend oceans and generations.

Māori choreographer Moss Te Ururangi Patterson, known for his transformative works with Atamira Dance Company and recently appointed as Chief Executive and Artistic Director of The New Zealand Dance Company, joins forces with Bangarra alumna Deborah Brown. Brown, a Senior Dancer with Bangarra for thirteen years, has garnered acclaim for her choreographic prowess and mesmerising performances.

The production opens with ‘Kulka’, an expanded iteration of Sani Townson’s celebrated work from Dance Clan 2023, which Time Out’s critic described as “innovative and captivating”. Townson, a descendant of the Saibai Koedal and Samu Clans of Saibai Island, brings his Torres Strait heritage to life through evocative choreography that honours his grandfather and community.

Horizon is a landmark moment in a new era for Australia’s leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dance company, since Frances Rings took the reins as Artistic Director last year. She explains: "This production represents a pivotal moment in Bangarra’s artistic journey. It amplifies Indigenous voices and fosters global connections, inviting audiences to engage with our unique stories through contemporary and cultural expressions."

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness Horizon at the Sydney Opera House before it tours across Australia. Immerse yourself in a profound celebration of cultural diversity and artistic innovation with Bangarra Dance Theatre. Tickets start at $49 and you can snap them up over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for the best in arts and culture, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: