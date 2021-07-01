You can host your own screening of award-winning movies by First Nations filmmakers

To celebrate NAIDOC Week, streaming platform and live screening gurus FanForceTV have curated a gripping collection of movies made by award-winning First Nations filmmakers. Locked down Australians will be able to organise virtual watch parties. If you’re in an area that's not currently in lockdown, there is also the option to host private, in-cinemas gatherings for your mates in participating cinemas.

Films on offer include thought-provoking documentaries like The Australian Dream, which looks at racism in this country through the lens of what happened to AFL player Adam Goodes, and In My Blood it Runs, about how mainstream schools are failing Indigenous youth by ignoring their culture. The line-up also includes cracking dramatic features like recent Frontier War thriller High Ground, starring astounding newcomer Jacob Junior Nayinggul and Simon Baker, and gorgeous kids’ film Emu Runner with Mystery Road star Wayne Blair.

The site’s service fee will be waived for virtual screenings of any NAIDOC Week movie booked in with 50 viewers or more until July 14, with prices starting at $300 for 50 tickets. If you are in an unlocked spot, the same deal stands at $300. Hosting your own screening – whether online or in-person – is a great way for communities and organisations to engage with First Nations storytelling.

