W Sydney

Time Out says

One of the most striking buildings on Darling Harbour’s skyline is finally opening its doors to the public

The Darling Harbour structure that might just lay claim to the title of Sydney’s most interesting skyscraper has announced its opening date. Long marvelled at from across the water, tourists and staycationers alike will finally get the opportunity to explore the W Hotel from the inside this October 12. 

The New York-born hotel chain is known around the world for its edgy architecture and luxury offerings. Would you expect anything less from a subset of the Marriott Bonvoy group? 

The hotel houses 585 rooms and suites that are futuristic to say the least. It’s all clean lines and stark colours with fancy features like the W Mixbar so you can make your own cocktail in the comfort of your home for the night. 

If the architecture doesn’t do enough to grab your attention, the double level bar 29/30 might do the job. Level 29 is the spot to be for tapas-style dishes and cocktails as you gaze over the mosaiced infinity pool, while the upstairs area takes it to the next level, literally, with a nautical interior design and vintage Champagnes.  

An infinity pool already has loads of wow-factor, but when you pair the free flowing edges with views of Sydney from the 29th floor, we’re talking about a different kind of experience. Relax poolside on the “Wet Deck” and order food and drinks straight to your cabana. 

Then there's W’s restaurant, Btwn, which is being led by the ex-chef of Aria and the Blue Door. It’ll be a modern Australian food offering featuring seasonal produce. The fun doesn’t stop at dinner time, either – afterwards, the space transforms into the 2am Dessertbar. This spot for sweets is run by “Asia’s best pastry chef”, Janice Wong (crowned by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list).

While the hotel’s doors don’t open until October 12, 2023, you can book your room now.

For all things luxe, read on with our list of the best bougie hotels in Sydney.

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Address:
31 Wheat Rd
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
