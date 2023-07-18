Time Out says

W Sydney’s ambitious new restaurant will spotlight New South Wales’ produce and transform into a late-night dessert bar by one of the world’s best pastry chefs

Today, W Sydney has revealed the concept and name of its flagship restaurant, ahead of the luxury hotel’s much anticipated October 2023 opening.

Called Btwn – a play on the word “between” – the restaurant will be found on level three of the hotel, overlooking Darling Harbour. Similar to the revolving dining experience of Ele, guests will move between spaces and experiences while drinking up views of the harbour and highway. Designed by Bowler James Brindley, the restaurant’s décor is inspired by the urban surroundings, so expect lots of greens, silver and interesting textures.

Head chef Chris Dodd (ex Aria, the Blue Door) will be leading the charge, with his menu showcasing locally sourced and seasonal produce. Expect snacks and larger plates, with highlights including poached Aquna sustainable Murray cod with pickled Eden mussels and cavolo nero from certified organic farm, Moonacres Farm; a slow-cooked yoghurt rubbed Gundagai lamb shoulder; and spicy Mussett Holdings mushroom ragout. Pair it with a vino from a wine list which will feature mostly NSW and Aussie drops.

Btwn will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and when the sun sets, the restaurant and cocktail bar will transform into 2am Dessertbar by Janice Wong, a first of its kind in Australia. Open from dinner until late, 2am Dessertbar will be serving exceptional desserts paired with wine and cocktails. Hailing from Singapore, Wong has been twice named Asia’s best pastry chef on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Some of her creations on the menu include ‘Cacao Forest’, made with dulcey chocolate mousse, passionfruit chocolate and mango, lime and lychee consommé, and ‘Cassis Plum’, a cassis bombe served with elderflower yoghurt foam and choya granita with yuzu pearls. We’ll have three, please.

W Sydney will feature 585 rooms and suites, a restaurant and two bars, when it opens this spring. See you in October, W.

