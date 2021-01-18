What better way to while away summer than by watching under the stars in Centennial Park?

Pack your picnic baskets, because Sydney’s favourite outdoor cinema experience is in full swing at Centennial Park. After months of being cooped up inside, Moonlight Cinema is back, and we’re loving the return of movies outdoors, wringing the last out of steamy hot summer nights right through to April.

If skeezy but kinda sexy Scottish folk are your bag, then mark the 25th anniversary of Trainspotting on March 11. Danny Boyle brought Renton, Sick Boy, Spud and Begbie to kicking and screaming life with this firecracker adaptation of the cult Irvine Welsh novel. And while you’re on an antihero kick, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl star Olivia Cooke is brill as an Irish gangster’s daughter out to score a bag of drug money and get the hell outta dodge in Pixie, March 12.

If you’ve already binged all of Bridgerton and need some costume drama romance in your life, then the Keira Knightley Pride and Prejudice takes a bow on March 14. There’s more 25th anniversary celebration time with a bit of love for Baz Luhrman’s extra AF take on the Bard’s beloved doomed teen swansong Romeo + Juliet on March 16.

There’s more love for vintage classics with ‘80s high school all the feels teen film The Breakfast Club on March 24, hilarity galore with The Blues Brothers on March 21, and a Coen brothers classic in The Big Lebowski on March 25. You can do back-to-back hometown hits with Australian box office champions on the weekend of March 27-26, with The Dry on the Saturday and Penguin Bloom on the Sunday.

And if you need a major dose of women kicking ass right now, plump for Uma Thurman In Kill Bill Vol 1 on March 18, Wonder Woman 84 on March 20 and Carey Mulligan absolutely owning darkly comic revenge drama Promising Young Woman on March 26.

As ever, Moonlight Cinema is a BYO event, so pack a picnic and some bubbles on ice. If you’re famously unprepared, have no fear, there will be a phalanx of food trucks on offer and a licensed bar for libations too. And if you’re the extra AF-type, you can bling it up with Moonlight’s Gold Grass option, offering the best views plus waiter service direct to your plush bean bag pew. Espresso Martinis and ice cream will, of course, be on hand to cool your jets.

Love movies under the stars? Here's our round-up of the best outdoor cinemas in Sydney.