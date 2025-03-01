The cost of living crisis in Sydney isn’t going anywhere, and since it’s easy to blow your weekly budget at the city’s sky-high bars when the sun is shining, it’s always a delight to hear about new free ways to have fun during silly season. In excellent news for CBD-dwellers, the list of free things to do this summer just got a boost – with The Rocks precinct announcing a packed program featuring free yoga classes, community picnics and open-air film screenings.

If you’re up for an active morning, join The Rocks’ free run club which meets at First Fleet Park at 7.15am every Tuesday for an all-levels jog around the harbour.



Want something a little slower? Free yoga classes will run all summer long, taking place at Dawes Point Park (under the shadow of the Harbour Bridge) every Sunday at 8.30am and 9.30am.



Keen to hang around? Join the community picnic, popping up at Dawes Point Park Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 5pm. Picnic rugs, cushions and blankets are provided, but you’ll need to BYO food and drinks (The Rocks Markets have got you covered).



If you’re in the mood for an open-air movie, The Rocks’ free Laneway Cinema is back this summer – bringing magical alfresco film screenings to an historic sandstone laneway every Wednesday evening. Tickets are free, and are available to book on the Monday before the screening.

You can learn more about all the free events popping up throughout The Rocks this summer over here.



