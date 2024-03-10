Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Palestinian Film Festival

  • Film, Film festivals
  • Dendy Newtown, Newtown
  1. Press shot | A Gaza Weekend
    Photograph: Supplied | Palestinian Film Festival | A Gaza Weekend
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Alam | press shot
    Photograph: Supplied | Palestinian Film Festival | Alam
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Resistance Climbing press shot
    Photograph: Supplied | Palestinian Film Festival | Resistance Climbing
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Australia's Palestinian Film Festival is returning to Sydney for its 12th year with an incredibly moving program

“There’s never been a more important time to learn the stories of Palestine," says Naser Shakhtour, Director of Australia's Palestinian Film Festival. And now the Palestinian Film Festival Australia is back, with a program of films from Palestinian filmmakers and storytellers showing across the country, including at the Dendy Newtown.

Now in its 12th year, the Palestinian Film Festival Australia will be on in Sydney from March 7 until March 10, before moving on to Canberra, (8-10 March), Brisbane (8-10 March), Adelaide (8-10 March), Hobart (8-10 March), Melbourne (14-17 March) and Perth (15-17 March).

The Sydney event will play host to 12 films, including Australian premieres, as well as award-winning features and ground-breaking documentaries. 

“The last few months in Gaza and in the West Bank have been, and continue to be, beyond devastating. People everywhere are asking brave questions and actively seeking independent and alternative perspectives,” says Shakhtour. “Our twelfth festival program pays tribute to the continued resistance and resilience of the Palestinian people.”

This year’s festival will open with a coming-of-age, socio-political drama Alam, which tells the story of  a Palestinian teen who undergoes a political awakening, sparked by an outspoken new girl at his school.

The sci-fi documentary Lyd will make its Australian premiere in Sydney, and other acclaimed films on the program include A Gaza Weekend (Winner of the International Federation of Film Critics Prize at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival) and Bye Bye Tiberias (Palestine’s Oscar’s entry for the Best International Feature Film).

The Sydney leg of the Palestinian Film Festival will be held at Dendy Newtown, and you can view the full program and plan your cinema trips over here.

RECOMMENDED: 

These are Sydney’s best cinemas

Keen for an alfresco flick? These are the best open-air cinemas in the city

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
palestinianfilmfestival.com.au/
Address:
Dendy Newtown
261 King St
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Price:
From $24
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.