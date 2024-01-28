Time Out says

There are a lot of outdoor cinemas in Sydney – but the fab thing about Darling Quarter’s Warner Bros offering is that the screenings are free (yep, $0)

Last summer, the world-famous movie studio Warner Bros joined forces with Darling Quarter to celebrate 100 years of storytelling with a series of free cinema screenings at the now-popular city congrgation point, Darling Quarter Village Green. After a successful centenary celebration, Warner Bros Open Air Cinema is back again – offering a summer season of 18 alfresco screenings that are free to attend. Yep, free outdoor cinema!



This year's line-up includes Harry Potter double features, superhero spectaculars (including the live action and Lego versions of Batman) and popular comedies.

Apart from screenings being free, the other cool thing about this open-air cinema is that you can order Click & Collect dinner and snacks from Darling Quarter's continuously growing dining precinct – order from venues including Dopa, Doodee Noodle, Braza Churrascaria, Ichoume, Vesta Italian, Kürtosh and Gelatissimo. For mid-movie bevvies, Darling Pavilion will host a pop-up bar.

The schedule kicks off on Thursday January 11 with a screening of 2023's hot pink sensation Barbie at 6pm. Other highlights including Roald Dahl's The Witches, The Lego Movie and one of the most reliable tear-jerkers in cinematic history: The Notebook.



All films are free – though you can reserve a spot with bean bags or picnic rugs from $10; otherwise, BYO picnic rugs and seats to the unreserved section. Additional walk-in places will be available each night, too – but we'd say it's worth reserving to secure your spot.



You can learn more and reserve tickets over here.