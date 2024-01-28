Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Warner Bros Open Air Cinema at Darling Quarter

  • Film, Outdoor cinema
  • Darling Quarter, Sydney
  1. Warner Bros cinema at Darling Quarter
    Photograph: Supplied | Darling Quarter
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Audience at Warner Bros 100 Open Air Cinema Darling Quarter
    Photograph: Supplied/Darling Quarter
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Warner Bros cinema at Darling Quarter
    Photograph: Supplied | Darling Quarter
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

There are a lot of outdoor cinemas in Sydney – but the fab thing about Darling Quarter’s Warner Bros offering is that the screenings are free (yep, $0)

Last summer, the world-famous movie studio Warner Bros joined forces with Darling Quarter to celebrate 100 years of storytelling with a series of free cinema screenings at the now-popular city congrgation point, Darling Quarter Village Green. After a successful centenary celebration, Warner Bros Open Air Cinema is back again – offering a summer season of 18 alfresco screenings that are free to attend. Yep, free outdoor cinema!

This year's line-up includes Harry Potter double features, superhero spectaculars (including the live action and Lego versions of Batman) and popular comedies.

Apart from screenings being free, the other cool thing about this open-air cinema is that you can order Click & Collect dinner and snacks from Darling Quarter's continuously growing dining precinct – order from venues including Dopa, Doodee Noodle, Braza Churrascaria, Ichoume, Vesta Italian, Kürtosh and Gelatissimo. For mid-movie bevvies, Darling Pavilion will host a pop-up bar.

The schedule kicks off on Thursday January 11 with a screening of 2023's hot pink sensation Barbie at 6pm. Other highlights including Roald Dahl's The Witches, The Lego Movie and one of the most reliable tear-jerkers in cinematic history: The Notebook.

All films are free – though you can reserve a spot with bean bags or picnic rugs from $10; otherwise, BYO picnic rugs and seats to the unreserved section. Additional walk-in places will be available each night, too – but we'd say it's worth reserving to secure your spot. 

You can learn more and reserve tickets over here. 

RECOMMENDED: 

Catch an alfresco flick from a beachside bed at Mov'in Bed Barangaroo Beach Cinema

Keen for dinner and a show? These are the best restaurants in Sydney right now

Looking for more activity inspo? These are the best things to do in Sydney this week

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
darlingquarter.com/news-n-event/warner-bros-discovery-open-air-cinema-at-darling-quarter/
Address:
Darling Quarter
1-25 Harbour St
Darling Harbour
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $0 (from $10 to reserve a spot)

Dates and times

6:00 pmDarling Quarter From $0 (from $10 to reserve a spot)
6:00 pmDarling Quarter From $0 (from $10 to reserve a spot)
6:00 pmDarling Quarter From $0 (from $10 to reserve a spot)
6:00 pmDarling Quarter From $0 (from $10 to reserve a spot)
6:00 pmDarling Quarter From $0 (from $10 to reserve a spot)
6:00 pmDarling Quarter From $0 (from $10 to reserve a spot)
6:00 pmDarling Quarter From $0 (from $10 to reserve a spot)
6:00 pmDarling Quarter From $0 (from $10 to reserve a spot)
6:00 pmDarling Quarter From $0 (from $10 to reserve a spot)
6:00 pmDarling Quarter From $0 (from $10 to reserve a spot)
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.