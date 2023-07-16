Sydney
Blue Mountains Sauna

Sit, sweat, chill, repeat at this Finnish sauna and cold plunge in the Blue Mountains

Sydneysiders, now you don’t have to empty your pockets and overcome jet lag to experience a Finnish sauna in all its zen glory – there’s one right at your back doorstep, in Leura. Blue Mountains Sauna’s mantra is "sit, sweat, chill, repeat", and chill you will – both in the metaphorical and literal sense; because while the facility boasts a Finnish sauna that sits at an extremely cosy 90 degrees celsius, there's also a cold plunge that’s meant for dipping in straight after you sweat it out (and repeat). 

While saunas in Australia tend to be regarded only as afterthought – an upgrade to a boutique gym membership or fixture in a Potts Point mansion – in Europe, they’re an important self-care step in the daily routine. Blue Mountains Sauna aims to “kick off a new sauna culture in Australia” – they want to make this way of living accessible and commonplace Down Under.

Single visits start at $35, but if you live nearby or end up falling in love with the Finnish art of relaxation, you can purchase multi-entry passes or a membership. Your entry includes access to both the sauna and the cold plunge for two hours, some refreshments, a bench towel and slippers. 

You can try your luck and just rock up, but to ensure you'll get in at the time you want, it’s recommended you book. You can head here to check out all the times and packages, including a Silent Sauna session from 7am-9am and 6pm-9pm every day, and female/male only sessions on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. 

Like getting steamy? Check out our guide to the Best Hot Springs in NSW.

Keen to treat yourself? These are the 12 best day spas in Sydney.

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Address:
7 Quinns Ave
Leura
Blue Mountains
2780
Contact:
View Website
