This luxe fitness studio is designed for female-identifying people to level up their fitness, minus the macho energy

If you’re a Melbourne-based fitness enthusiast, you’ll likely have heard of FoxFit; the female-only fitness studio that’s been facilitating hyper-toned mirror selfies for some of the city’s most elite fitness influencers since 2019. And after five years in Melbourne, FoxFit is launching its first Sydney space; opening the doors of its Redfern studio this weekend.

Housed in a cavernous 332 metre space, FoxFit Redfern will be home to two stylishly minimalist rooms; one HIIT ROOM and a second offering resistance hypertrophy-based training. The HIIT room will offer high intensity circuit training with treadmills, mat-based pilates and endurance stations, and the strength room will also play host to personal training sessions for those keen to level up.

The New York loft-style space will run a schedule of around eight classes every weekday, and two to three classes on Saturdays and Sundays; all designed to help female-identifying people achieve optimum strength and fitness, minus the macho energy.

The circuit-style group fitness classes utilise full body integration methods, designed to “keep heart rates elevated and muscles burning for the ultimate functional workout”. And with some of Melbourne’s most well-known fitness enthusiasts (the likes of Rozalia Russian, Tully Humphrey, Tayla Broad and Tess Shanahan) swearing allegiance, we’re expecting good things.

The space will open its doors on Saturday, March 23, and if you swing by on the launch day you can score a complimentary class, plus a post-workout smoothie from the good people at Cali Press and the opportunity to win big thanks to a giveaway from Aje Athletica.

You can learn more and plan your workouts over here.

