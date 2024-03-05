Time Out says

Since Australia’s first dedicated infrared sauna space (Nimbus Co) opened in Bondi back in 2016, Sydney’s eastern suburbs have taken on the unofficial role as the Emerald City’s sauna hotspot (pun intended). And now the offering is levelling up; with a new sauna, steam and ice bath studio opening up with a membership model that’s wildly more affordable than the standard rate.

Founded by two brothers, Xtra Clubs is bringing an anytime membership model to Sydney – a model that’s never been seen before in the sauna studio space. Essentially, you’re paying less than the cost of one standard sauna session to get anytime access to a sprawling social bathhouse. It sounds a little too good to be true, but then so did ordering pizza to the park through an app on your phone until we started doing it.

The first Xtra Clubs space will open its doors in Bondi Junction later this month; a huge studio that's home to a 30-person Finnish sauna, six ice baths, three four-person infrared saunas and a 20-person steam room. It’s like a Roman bathhouse, but the 2024 edition.



Memberships start at $24.95 per week for a limited time, and once the early bird pricing comes to an end, you can join from $29 per week. The entry-level membership will score you unlimited access outside of peak times, plus one 70-minute peak-hour session per week.

If you’re keen to upgrade, the “Elevate” membership will score you an additional two peak-hour visits per week (and extended use time with 100-minute instead of 70-minute sessions) for $44 per week. Considering the cost of a 45-minute infrared sauna session is generally upwards of $45, we’re counting this is a big saving.

For die-hard wellness enthusiasts, Xtra Clubs is offering a top-tier membership for $69 per week, which will score you unlimited access (even at peak times), fresh towels and access to all additional locations (as and when they open) .

Xtra Club Bondi Junction is set to open its doors on March 25, and the team plans on opening additional locations soon – with the aim of operating 200 locations across Australia by 2034. You can suss out the membership options and plan your first sweat over here.

