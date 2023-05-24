Time Out says

If you are rich, famous or just kinda in the mood to moonlight as such for a day, you should look no further than the Sofitel Spa at Darling Harbour.

This two-storey bougie day spa is one of the freshest to touch down in Sydney. Perched on the very top of the Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour with sweeping views across the skyline and glittering harbour, this extremely glamorous wellness capsule is all about understated high luxury, offering five-hour holistic body treatments, exclusive facials and very fancy massages.

As the only hotel spa in NSW to carry the coveted French Biologique Recherche product line, Sofitel prides itself on being a cut above the rest when it comes to skincare that actually works. To put this to the test, we tried their signature Biologique Recherche 90-minute facial, and trust us when we say that this was no Woolies face mask experience. Afterwards, multiple people gasped that I was “literally glowing”. Not to toot my own horn, but I actually was. Not that I can take any credit.

After donning a silky brown robe in the creamy change room (complete with an infrared sauna), I was greeted by a fairly formidable skin guru - Maria. With more than 25 years of skincare experience, Maria has worked in New York, and knows pretty much everything there is to know about the epidermis. At Sofitel Spa, she calls the shots. As per the routine for the 90-minute facial, Maria took me into the ‘Skin Instant Lab’, where she gave me an intensive bespoke skin analysis. Zapping my face with tiny batons, she created a detailed scientific skin report of my hydration levels, my puffiness and even (shockingly) the exact colour of my skin. After analysing the results (and emailing me a comprehensive pdf) Maria took me into the treatment room for a bespoke facial experience that she tailored to the exact make-up of my skin.

It turns out that Biologique Recherche are kind of a big deal. Maria described them as ‘medical grade’, explaining that these pregnancy-safe, unperfumed skin products have a cult following for their efficiency in restoring so many people’s complexions to their glowiest, smoothest capacity. During the 90-minute experience, I lay in a heated massage bed while she lathered my face with ice and countless products that were all of varying textures and temperatures, all while expertly massaging my face and just generally transporting me to an otherworldly wellness dimension. It was pretty great.

Afterwards, my face looked like it had had a personality transplant. Pale? Puffy? Existential dread? All gone. Suddenly I felt like one of the smug radiant ladies on day spa posters worldwide, smiling with closed eyes and glossy hair slicked back into a low bun. This lasted for about a day, but I'll never forget my time in the spa sun. It was better back then.

If you too are interested in treating yourself with an extra glam facial, massage or body treatment, consider the Sofitel Spa. But be warned: This place is very, very expensive.

The 90-minute Biologique Recherche facial plus complimentary Skin Instant Lab analysis will set you back a hefty $550 to $570, while if you decide to do one of their seasonal 'Wellness Journeys', you will have to shell out $850 in the week, and $900 from Friday to Sunday. Tailor-made to fit whatever season we're in, this five-hour experience involves a plunge in their on-site infinity pool, a body polish, a body wrap, a signature aromatherapy massage, a facial, a seasonal lunch prepared by chef Sam Moore and finally, a guided meditation or mandala colouring session to put your (no doubt, over-exerted) mind at ease. It's a big one.

Sofitel Spa is probably not an every-day experience for most of us, but if you’re keen to take a walk on the bougie side (or treat someone you love), it could be one for you.

You can find out all about Sofitel Spa's different wellness offerings, and then book in here.