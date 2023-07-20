Time Out says

If the thought of a red-lit, golden-windowed New York-meets-Italian art deco hotel enchants you (but you don’t have the funds to pop over the ditch), Hotel Morris could be the answer to all your day dreamings.

This brand-new hotel has just flung open its doors in the heart of Sydney’s CBD and, trust us when we say it looks pretty bloody special. Housed within a towering Renaissance-style building that was once Australia’s tallest hotel, Hotel Morris is the closest most of us in Sydney will probably ever get to living out our best Great Gatsby imaginings.

Built in 1929 and designed in the Inter-War Palazzo style by famous Italian architect, Virgil Dante Cizzio, Hotel Morris has been through a lot in the last 90-odd years – but now, it’s open to everyone. It has a fresh face, though it's retained its original, old-world heart.

With 82 bespoke suites on offer, Hotel Morris is a boutique hotel filled with warm, unusual corners. Privately owned, but operated by Accor, it's now Australia’s very first ‘Handwritten Collection’ hotel, which basically means that it’s pretty bougie, but also very much tied to its local world.

In this case, we’re told that the Morris rooms are filled with native Jarrah wood, bright gold tones and plenty of Australiana-esque touches. All of these Sydney-specific vibes are laid up against an otherworldly opulence of blue Roma marble, shimmering brass and amber onyx stone.

The roaring ‘20s vibes are held up at Bar Morris – the hotel’s resident Italian-inspired funk and wine zone. Full of glittering chandeliers, glossy (yet warm) marble finishes and incredibly good food and wine, this sweet new venue is worth a visit for dinner, whether you’re a guest or not.

Hotel Morris is tucked away on Pitt Street, close to Central Station, the Capitol Theatre and World Square. You can book in to stay there now, and rooms start at $259 a night.

