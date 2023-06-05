Time Out says

Say ciao to Bar Morris, an Art Deco and Italian-inspired wine bar and restaurant set to open in Sydney in June. You’ll find Bar Morris on Pitt Street in Haymarket, housed in a 1929-built heritage building, which was renowned as Australia's tallest hotel for some 34 years. In more good news, Bar Morris’s grand opening aligns with the unveiling of Hotel Morris - Handwritten Collection, where the luxe bar resides. While the hotel and bar are privately owned, both will be operated by Accor. And yes, we are staycation and dinner date ready.

Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner (and drinks, of course), Bar Morris’s kitchen will be helmed by head chef Rosy Scatigna. Born in Southern Italy, Scatigna has worked in Michelin-starred restaurants throughout Italy and the UK, and most recently was the sous chef at the award-winning Shell House. Here, Scatinga will be drawing on her Italian heritage, as well as her culinary training, to create reimagined Italian classics.

Highlights on the menu include house-made panfocaccia, which is a blend of bread and focaccia and one of Scatigna’s family recipes; ‘nduja madeleines with preserved lemon and guanciale; bitter leaves cannelloni with a genovese ragu (like a tomato ragu, but sans tomatoes), and smoked scamorza (a Southern Italian cow's milk cheese). Finish with a warm frangipane pear tart with bitter chocolate sorbet and amarena cherries. Expect drops from Italy and Australia, and signature cocktails like the Ocean's Depth Martini with house spiced brine, and the Negroni Speziato with Chinese five spice infused gin and amaro. A soundtrack of funk and soul music will pay overhead.

Decked out in deep rose reds, shiny brass, and soft peaches, and complemented by velvet banquette seating, leather-clad walls, a long marble bar and custom pendant lighting, Bar Morris looks regal and lavish. Don’t worry though, BM doesn’t take itself too seriously – keep an eye out for the ceramic hands that reach out from the wall beside the bar, a playful nod to Italians' expressive hand gesturing.

Hotel Morris will feature 82 luxe Art Deco style rooms and lots of fun touches, including a welcome drink on arrival, playing cards in the room, and a Bar Morris bill ritual, where you end the evening by rolling the dice for a chance at a complimentary Amaro nightcap. Sounds right up our alley.

Bar Morris will open on June 14 as part of Vivid’s Chef Series for a four-night collaboration with Cape Town’s award-winning Mmabatho Molefe. From Tuesday, June 20 it will open to all. Come check out both.