The Machinery Shed in Blackheath is magic by day – the floor-to-ceiling glass walls on one side of the building look out over a valley and the signature majestic bush-covered rock formations that make up the Blue Mountains. Whether you’re inside, or out on the deck, you feel like the view has been put there just for you. After all, this is the only property in sight.

Then, as night falls, the magic only heightens. Thousands of tiny, twinkling fairy lights line every one of the wooden beams that hold up the apex ceiling, which is another giveaway of the building’s machinery-shed history. The fireplace sits against an old-fashioned looking stone wall, heating the room so that we feel cosily protected from the elements (we're here during the depths of winter). If you’re willing to brave the elements, take a torch and head a little way down the escarpment where you’ll find an outdoor bath for a steaming hot bath under the star-lit night sky. It’s no wonder this is one of the “top 3 wish-listed Airbnbs in Australia”. And it’s one of four accommodation options offered up by the Logan Brae Retreat crew – they’re all gorgeous options.

Like a shed, this accommodation is one, large room – with an additional section for the bathroom and an indoor standalone bath (yep, a second bath) that also looks out over the valley. Although many of the walls are glass to make the most of the views, we're pleased they’re all double-glazed, so it stays snug.

The décor is eclectic: leather lounges, velvet armchairs, a chaise lounge, warm polished floorboards, a Turkish rug and cow skin, modern abstract artworks, indoor trees and palms. It all works to create an environment that feels homely but also chic.

The modern kitchen – complete with all the mod-cons, like a coffee machine, and plenty of kitchen appliances that the cooks among us will appreciate – is open plan in one corner of the room.

Oh, and did we mention you’re on a working apple orchard? It’s the only property on the orchard, so it's nice and private. Th property also features a kitchen garden and chickens, who are protected by Lottie the big, fluffy white dog. (Lottie lives there with the chooks, so if you’re not a fan of dogs, this might not be the right spot for you. She's really nice when you get to know her, though.)

All the little details have been considered – there’s a picnic hamper, rugs and fluffy towels you can take out to the outdoor bath. They offer up breakfast croissants as well as eggs from the property. And there’s a bunch of complimentary snacks, including cloudy apple juice made from the fruit grown there on the land. There are also a bunch of board games to keep you entertained without having to switch on the large flat-screen TV (which, yes, they also have).

Although it’s a big place, there’s just one queen bed – read: everything about this place says romantic escape. All you need to bring to complete the dreamy picture is a bed mate.



