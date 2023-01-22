Sydney
Timeout

Blue Mountains Airbnbs, Woodlands Home, Time Out Sydney
Courtesy: Airbnb

The best accommodation in the Blue Mountains

The gorgeous Blue Mountain region sits just outside of Sydney and these are the best places to stay when you’ve been exploring

Olivia Gee
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Written by
Olivia Gee
Contributor
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Whether you’ve headed to the mountains for some off-grid relaxing beneath the gum trees, or you’ve hell bent on having the hardcore adventure holiday you’ve always dreamed about, the simple fact is this: you’re going to need somewhere to stay. And when it comes to the Blue Mountains, there’s no one-size-fits-all option. Instead, you’ll find everything from cute cottages to your own eco-friendly cabin, plus plenty of bank balance-friendly places. 

If Sydney’s up next on your agenda, make sure you also check out the city’s best boutique hotels. Or, if the adventure bug has really got a hold of you, try the best glamping sites in NSW.

RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants and cafés in the Blue Mountains

Best accommodation in the Blue Mountains

The romantic escape in Blackheath
Courtesy: Airbnb

1. The romantic escape in Blackheath

One of this fantastic property's claims to fame is that it's 'one of the top 3 wish-listed Airbnb's in Australia' – which is pretty epic really. Part of four accommodation options at the Logan Brae Retreat, this gorgeous Airbnb is known as the 'Machinery Shed', set on the apple orchard. Enjoy your own secluded Blue Mountains views while enjoying all the little luxuries this unique place offers. From meeting the chickens to strolling through rows of apple trees, this is nature at its finest.

Book online
The Turon Gates eco retreat in Capertee
Courtesy: Booking.com

2. The Turon Gates eco retreat in Capertee

  • Travel
  • getaways
  • price 2 of 4

For thrill seekers heading to the Blue Mountains for an adventure based holiday that will provide plenty of chances to get up close to nature, the canvas cabins of Turon Gates will be right up your street. You’ll need good navigational skills to find the site, but it’s well worth the bother. Wash away the day’s dirt with a hot shower, before cooking dinner on the outside fire and then settling in for an excellent night’s sleep in the cloud-like bed. It’s BYO ice and you can get a discount if you arrive with your own linen.

Read more
Book online
The woodland cabin in Kanimbla
Courtesy: Airbnb

3. The woodland cabin in Kanimbla

Located among the trees of Kanimbla, this awesome Airbnb overlooks an ancient landscape that is pretty spectacular. It's ideally suited for a couple's getaway, with one plush bedroom and bathroom and utterly stunning views all around. Whether relaxing in the healing waters of the plunger pool on the deck or soaking your evening away in the freestanding tub with floor-to-ceiling windows, this dreamy cabin in the woodlands is one for the memories. 

Book online
The Hydro Majestic Hotel in Medlow Bath
Courtesy: Booking.com

4. The Hydro Majestic Hotel in Medlow Bath

  • Travel

Since 1904, the Hydro Majestic has been an elegant sentinel on Sydney’s western border, perched on a precipice in the Blue Mountains suburb of Medlow Bath. There are 67 rooms that have been refurbished with old-world glamour, all the high-speed super convenient modcons and a dashing monochrome colour scheme. The plush suites have views across the hotel gardens and out towards the majestic Megalong Valley. You can take high tea in the illustrious Art Deco building or simply enjoy your grand surroundings.

Read more
Book online
The Old Leura Dairy Farm in Leura
Courtesy: Booking.com

5. The Old Leura Dairy Farm in Leura

  • Travel
  • getaways

This refurbished, repurposed dairy farm sits just outside the town centre of Leura, offering a boutique B’n’B experience. The Old Leura Dairy now has six different accommodation options on site, from a cool shed studio for two to a sprawling barn house that can sleep up to 11 people. Each is fitted out with individual flair, but all rooms have that mismatched quaintness that you’re looking for in a rural escape. The owners have endeavoured to use recycled materials whenever possible in the renovation, and the shared outdoor hot tub, made from a converted milk vat, really seals the county style deal.

Read more
Book online
The Lilianfels Blue Mountains Resort and Spa in Katoomba
Photograph: Supplied

6. The Lilianfels Blue Mountains Resort and Spa in Katoomba

  • Travel

If it’s rejuvenation for a worn out body and mind that you’re after, Lilianfels Resort and Spa is the place to head. The retreat is set on the edge of a cliff overlooking the mountains and Jamison Valley below, a position that feels like it’s literally at the ends of the earth. Focus on some self care at the day spa, ease post-hike muscles in the heated pool, dive into the gourmet menus and wine lists at the venue’s multiple restaurants and bars, or simply chill in your plush room. There are 89 guest rooms and suites designed to reflect the old world glamour of building’s history as a 19th century summer home.

Read more
Book online
The Carrington in Katoomba
Photograph: Supplied

7. The Carrington in Katoomba

  • Travel
  • getaways

For more than 130 years, this elegant heritage-listed hotel has been a landmark in Katoomba. The impressive estate has an air of opulence that you can only find in venues that have endured three centuries of style. You’re sure to be impressed by the grand dining room, Art Deco stained glass facade, on-site cellar and deli, stables and splendid views. This old girl also has many a billiard room and lounge where you can socialise with fellow travellers before retiring to your room or suite, as well as two bars for holiday tipples. 

Read more
Book online
The Happy Buddha Retreats in Wentworth Falls
Photograph: Supplied/Ben Cirulis

8. The Happy Buddha Retreats in Wentworth Falls

  • Sport and fitness
  • Yoga, pilates and meditation

This mountainside getaway is a great option for travellers who stress over organising their relaxation itinerary. Bar some flexible free time, this is an all-inclusive yoga retreat, so you’ll spend your Blue Mountains trip experiencing beautiful sunrises, gentle yoga classes, unusual meditation practices, massages, bush walks and veggie buffets overlooking a valley of eucalyptus trees and squawking cockatoos. Sticking to the program is up to you, and you’re free to simply chill in your modern twin room or wander to Station Street for a cuppa.

Read more
Book online
The Bubbletent getaway in Capertee
Photograph: Supplied

9. The Bubbletent getaway in Capertee

  • Travel
  • getaways
  • price 3 of 4

If you’ve been dreaming of a night under the stars, but you’re the kind of royal baby who needs high-quality linen to function, Bubbletent Australia is the answer. There are three self-catered tents to choose from, each overlooking a different aspect of Capertee Valley. All three offer total seclusion, which is not only pleasant but needed, since the central chamber of each dome has 360-degree views out and in. Despite your proximity to nature, you’ll be sleeping on a very non-camping mattress, there’s a power board to charge your phone, a portable speaker, a refrigerator and a telescope for stargazing.

Read more
Book online
The YHA hostel in the Blue Mountains
Photograph: Supplied

10. The YHA hostel in the Blue Mountains

  • Travel
  • getaways

Meet like-minded travellers at this central backpackers' hostel. It may not have the glamour of some of the glitzier Blue Mountains accommodation options, but the Blue Mountains YHA has got all the essentials and a great atmosphere to create new bushwalking buddies. It has a communal kitchen and barbecue area, a cosy reading room with a log fireplace, a games room and plenty of sweet, sweet WiFi. You can bunk with your buddies in a share room, or splurge on private digs, with a few rooms even boasting an ensuite bathroom.

Read more
Book online
Five animals you can expect to meet in the Blue Mountains

Now head south

A guide to the South Coast
Photograph: Supplied

A guide to the South Coast

  • Travel
  • getaways

Drive only two short hours south of Sydney and you’re in an adventure playground on the South Coast. Destination surfing spots, climbing cliffs, and coastal treks draw in those who relax by doing, but if you prefer to recline and dine, there’s fresh seafood, local produce and a burgeoning dining scene. 

Read more
Recommended

    More on Airbnb

