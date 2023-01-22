The gorgeous Blue Mountain region sits just outside of Sydney and these are the best places to stay when you’ve been exploring

Whether you’ve headed to the mountains for some off-grid relaxing beneath the gum trees, or you’ve hell bent on having the hardcore adventure holiday you’ve always dreamed about, the simple fact is this: you’re going to need somewhere to stay. And when it comes to the Blue Mountains, there’s no one-size-fits-all option. Instead, you’ll find everything from cute cottages to your own eco-friendly cabin, plus plenty of bank balance-friendly places.

