1. The romantic escape in Blackheath
One of this fantastic property's claims to fame is that it's 'one of the top 3 wish-listed Airbnb's in Australia' – which is pretty epic really. Part of four accommodation options at the Logan Brae Retreat, this gorgeous Airbnb is known as the 'Machinery Shed', set on the apple orchard. Enjoy your own secluded Blue Mountains views while enjoying all the little luxuries this unique place offers. From meeting the chickens to strolling through rows of apple trees, this is nature at its finest.