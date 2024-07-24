Subscribe
  1. The Surf
    Photograph: Supplied | The Surf
  2. The Surf Yamba
    Photograph: Winnie Stubbs | Time Out Sydney
  3. The Surf
    Photograph: Supplied | The Surf
  4. The Surf
    Photograph: Supplied | The Surf
  5. The Surf
    Photograph: Supplied | The Surf
  6. The Surf
    Photograph: Supplied | The Surf
  7. The Surf Yamba
    Photograph: Winnie Stubbs | Time Out Sydney
  8. The Surf Yamba
    Photograph: Winnie Stubbs | Time Out Sydney
  • Hotels | Boutique hotels

The Surf Yamba

A family-run coastal boutique hotel is a regional gem, complete with a heated rooftop pool and Art Deco-inspired king size suites

Winnie Stubbs
Written by Winnie Stubbs
Time Out says

Perched on a sun-soaked headland in northern NSW, overlooking Yamba’s Main Beach to the north and a sheltered cove to the south, you’ll find The Surf – standing like a glimmering spaceship in the laid back coastal town. While this boutique hotel’s high-end offering could seem out of place in such an easygoing surf town, The Surf has managed an almighty feat: offering an entirely indulgent experience without an ounce of pretension. After a magical two-night stay, we learned the secret behind The Surf’s success – unsurprisingly, it’s all about the people.

Ever since David Mayne and his sons Andrew and Philip bought The Surf in 2009, they had a major refurbishment in mind for the formerly run-of-the-mill motel, which stood in a prime position in the town that played host to all of their family holiday memories. It wasn’t until the Mayne family came across Sydney-based design firm Design King Company that they decided to take the plunge – transforming the plot of land into an architecturally striking 12-bedroom boutique hotel. And with their close relative Garry Snodgrass at the helm as the most welcoming, funny hotel manager I have ever had the good fortune to meet, The Surf is serving up something incredibly special: an intimate hospitality experience, with luxury at every turn.

Despite the high-end aesthetic, The Surf is determined to remain true to its laid-back, surf town roots: “It’s upscale but unpretentious,” Garry tells me. As a luxury hotel veteran (he managed the openings phases of luxury hotels across Asia for decades before returning to NSW), Garry is perfectly positioned to execute the immaculate but un-intimidating operational approach: seamless service with an unmistakably Aussie smile. 

The curved design of the building’s exterior was inspired by the Art Deco ocean liners of the 1930s, and there’s something undeniably cruiseship-esque about the rooftop pool and the top floor 'Pippi Room', with floor to ceiling windows and 180-degree views of the ocean. The hyper-coastal location is another similarity, with the walk to the water from the hotel taking two minutes at a push. On our first morning, a local yoga teacher led a class on the rooftop, and later in the day, a massage therapist set up a massage table in my room overlooking the beach. Though small in scale, The Surf offers all of the elements that make a stay at a high-end hotel special, delivered with a laid-back, surf-town charm.

Complimentary coffee, tea from Love Tea and cookies from Byron Bay Cookie Company are available 24 hours a day, and guests can borrow surf boards, beach umbrellas and electric bikes from reception. In line with the ‘support local’ ethos, minibars are stocked with locally-made treats, and there are toasters, microwaves and full crockery sets hidden in the rooms behind cream canvas cupboard fronts.

High-spec design and indulgent offering aside, The Surf’s team insist that it’s the location that makes the property sing: “Yamba has been our family’s holiday destination for over forty years, and although it’s still a sleepy beach town at heart, Yamba’s growing up. It’s been screaming for something more upscale for a long time, and that’s what we’re offering at The Surf: attention to detail, but with nods to Yamba's open-minded, ocean-focused energy.”

The best news? It's dog friendly – so you can bring your canine companion for a luxury coastal escape. Learn more and book over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

