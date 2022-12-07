Outdoor pools have been under threat as larger, indoor aquatic centres (that include gyms) have come on the scene, so a gem like the Botany Aquatic Centre is to be truly cherished. There are three pools spread across lush green lawns peppered with trees, for plenty of shade. You can choose from a shaded, shallow baby pool, a waist-deep pool for bigger children and an olympic pool for the more adventurous. Adult $7; child $4.90.
When it comes to swimming pools suitable for families, Sydney is spoilt for choice. There are delightful nooks in our most popular beaches and aquatic centres with slides and dumping buckets to keep things exciting.
Want more fun? Swing, climb, slide, slip and dip across the 17 best playgrounds around or entertain the kids with these ten places to see wild animals in Sydney.