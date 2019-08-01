Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right The 16 best playgrounds in Sydney

Swing, climb, slide, slip and dip across the 16 best playgrounds around

Trampoline at Domain Creek Playground
Photograph: Brett Hemmings
By Emma Joyce |
Got a wriggly little one? Let them run off some of that energy at these parks and playgrounds that know how to entertain the real bosses of the household. Make a day of it and throw in a trip to the best waterslides in Sydney or plan a wet weather option with these rainy day activitie for kids

16 awesome Sydney playgrounds

1
Slide at Domain Creek Playground
Kids, Playgrounds

Domain Creek Playground

icon-location-pin Parramatta

Parramatta Park has two playgrounds: Pavilion Flat Playground for younger children near the George Street Gatehouse and the Domain Creek playground on the Westmead side of the park. The second is a nature-based playground with mazes made from branches and wire and plenty of green space for running around. It also has water pumps and sand diggers for busy little engineers. The playground has been created with accessibility in mind, and so the flying fox has a sturdy seat with handles and a seat belt and there are wide pathways and lots of shade. Our favourite zone is the pod of sunken trampolines that look like they could be portals to another world.

2
Play equipment at Wulaba Park
Photograph: Paul Patterson
Kids, Playgrounds

Wulaba Park

icon-location-pin Waterloo

Venture to Green Square, turn left into Amelia Street and, hidden behind several tall apartment developments, you’ll find a rainbow wonderland: slides, towers, tunnels, nets and swings, with one mega slide for adventurous youngsters. Sydney artist Nuha Saad designed the playground; she crafted a soft-surface floor that looks like a swirl of multi-coloured ice cream and a web of nets and ladders that leads to the three-storey-high metal slide – a winner for fearless five year olds and up. The park is named for the Gadigal word for rock wallaby, as the little critters used to be a common sight around the swamp that used to exist before European invasion. Today it’s unlikely that you’ll spot wallaby but you will find plenty of bike racks, handball and table tennis courts and barbecue areas.

3
Fairfield Adventure Park 4
Photograph: Mark Bransdon
Kids, Playgrounds

Fairfield Adventure Park

icon-location-pin Fairfield

Why should pre-schoolers have all the fun? This giant play area in Fairfield is specially designed for tweens and older children. It has all the soft landings and sandy surfaces of a play space for younger kids but it has gigantic slides and climbing nets that look like a futuristic spaceship – and they’re tall enough to frighten off the adults. Dare to climb the 11-metre high net, walk the sky bridge and take your pick from three exit slides. If that’s not enough to give you the giggles, try the 33-metre long double flying fox (with your eyes open). Planning a day trip? The playground is ten minutes from Fairfield Station, surrounded by sporting fields and natural parklands.

4
Children and adults at Casula Playground with slide, ropes and climbing net
Kids, Playgrounds

Casula Parklands Playground

icon-location-pin Casula

There’s a new adventure playground in Casula that’s jaw-droppingly exciting for kids of all ages. The $4-million playground is on the banks of the Georges River, on the way to Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre, and it has out-of-this-world, flume-like slides that look like they’re shooting out of a spaceship; there’s a bright blue and orange Ninja Warrior-inspired exercise zone where you can dip, swing, hop and run between obstacles; and an eight-metre-high Sky Walk. But it’s not solely designed for I’m-the-king-of-the-castle moments. There’s a smaller, but just as fun, playground for toddlers that has ropes, bridges and slides – but at a closer tumbling range to the spongy ground.

5
Bungarribee Park
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Playgrounds

Bungarribee Park

icon-location-pin Bungarribee

Western Sydney Parklands has a 200-hectare park with a fantastic playground for kids and one of the largest off-leash dog areas in Sydney. The $15-million development was completed in March 2017, and Bungarribee Park’s playground has a giant sand pit with a colourful, geometric climbing tower that has slides and nets at various exits. Plus, there’s a flying fox, swings and balancing beams in partially shaded spots that kids can clamber over and explore. There are also walking and cycling tracks, 20 barbecues and 13 picnic shelters, in addition to car parking and vehicle access from Doonside Road. Plus, if it’s a really hot day, you can cool off at Wet ‘n’ Wild.

6
Kids playing at Blaxland Riverside Park, sticking out tongues
Photograph: Caroline McCreadie
Things to do

Blaxland Riverside Park

icon-location-pin Sydney Olympic Park

This designer playground is a seriously cool outdoor adventure for active kids. Plan your attack from above after ascending the 12-metre-high tree house then race back down to scale rubber-mounded rock-climbing walls and tiptoe across a giant webbed net. There are loads of swings, flying foxes and slides and parents can set up camp under large shade cloths and watch as their kids race around the colourful playground. The space sprawls out over 300 metres and sits just a few hundred further from the Parramatta River.

7
Child pumping water at the Darling Quarter playground in Sydney
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Playgrounds

Darling Harbour Children's Playground

icon-location-pin Sydney

On a hot day the children’s playground at Darling Harbour is a perfect place to cool off as it has water pumps, streams and jets that kids love to play with. Toddlers are kept fascinated by the water buckets and contraptions, and bigger, fearless kids get to challenge themselves on the thrilling giant slides, ropes and flying foxes. The latter is 21 metres long, and parents have been known to race along with their little champ as they cling to the wire (it’s hard to stay focused on not falling off). It’s an incredibly popular place to play at all times of day and night, and the playground is surrounded by fast food chains, toilets, water bubblers and convenience stores. The big winner is the three-metre-high, eight-metre-wide metal slide that swarms of tweens love to fling themselves down. It’s thrilling – especially for helicopter parents.

8
Children playing at Renwick Street playground
Photograph: Katherine Griffiths
Kids, Playgrounds

Renwick Street Playground

icon-location-pin Alexandria

Sometimes the best park is the one closest to your house, and we bet kids in Alexandria have been scrambling over each other to get to the natural timber play equipment in their community playground, which launched in 2016. Children can send secret messages along the speaking tubes, balance on the beams that double up as seats for tired grown-ups or climb up the slide and down the fireman’s pole. It’s a pocket-sized park but there’s fencing and gates, plus shade from nearby trees, and a handy bubbler for thirsty little tykes too busy on the swinging rope course to look for their water bottles.

9
Constellation Playground, King George Park
Kids, Playgrounds

Constellation Playground, King George Park

icon-location-pin Rozelle

Stop off on your family cycle, walk or jog around the Bay Run for a play break on this intergalactic-themed playground. There are hillside slides to climb up and slide down, swings big enough for the whole brood and a super-wizzy flying fox.

10
Prince Alfred Park Playground
Kids

Prince Alfred Park Playground

icon-location-pin Surry Hills
There’s a big see-saw and the swings face some of the city’s most interesting buildings. For fun with a sense of history, check out the giant yellow balloon structure, inspired by Thomas Gale’s 1870 balloon ride from Prince Alfred Park to Redfern. You’re also right next to Prince Alfred Park Pool, so pack your swimmers.
11
Pirrama Park
Things to do

Pirrama Park

icon-location-pin Darling Harbour
Once little eyeballs see this Pyrmont park’s giant sandpit, they wont be leaving. Under a big yellow umbrella, it is like a mini fossil-excavation site. Nearby, a giant tangle net sits among slides and swings, and you’ll find plenty of those spinning-gravitational-rotators to get on. Plus there are cafés close by for parents, and food trucks often stop by on weekdays.
12
Sydney Park Playground
Kids, Playgrounds

Sydney Park Playground

icon-location-pin Alexandria
Sydney Park has a top-notch playground for kids with hill slides, swings, bridges and a scooter and bike path. There are sandpits and a water play zone to splash about in during the warmer summer days. And parents will love the free barbecues, shady areas and easy-access toilets.
13
Victoria Park
Things to do

Victoria Park

icon-location-pin Camperdown

Hey, parents: if you head up to the west end of the park – away from the pond and the huge open play areas – you'll find a playground complete with flying fox. And it's close enough to Sydney Uni that you might just be able to instill a subconcious higher education = fun message in there. Hey, it's good to start early.

14
Putney Park
Kids

Putney Park

icon-location-pin Putney
Putney Park combines water activities with old-school play equipment. Kids will love splashing around the landscaped paddle pools, which are shaded, shallow and safe. A giant tube slide winds its way down the scrub-filled hillside, and over by the lakeside there’s a big climb net. There are barbecue facilities, picnic shelters and walking and cycle tracks, too.
15
Robertson Park
Things to do

Robertson Park

icon-location-pin Watsons Bay
Robertson Park's playground, in Watsons Bay, is a fenced-off area with bounce-proof spring floor and lots of shade. It also overlooks one of the best views of the city skyline in Sydney. Stop for a picnic and let the little ones run wild on the climbing frames.
16
Enmore Park
Things to do

Enmore Park

icon-location-pin Marrickville
There's not one, but two space rockets at Enmore Park playground, which makes it one of our favourite spots for playing astronauts. Race to the top of the rope rocket, run around the large grassy park or sit down for a quiet picnic in the shade. On Thursday mornings (9.30am-noon), the Magic Yellow Bus Mobile Playgroup stops by with fun games and activities for under fives. And it's close to the Annette Kellerman Aquatic Centre.
