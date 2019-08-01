The 16 best playgrounds in Sydney
Swing, climb, slide, slip and dip across the 16 best playgrounds around
Got a wriggly little one? Let them run off some of that energy at these parks and playgrounds that know how to entertain the real bosses of the household. Make a day of it and throw in a trip to the best waterslides in Sydney or plan a wet weather option with these rainy day activitie for kids.
16 awesome Sydney playgrounds
Domain Creek Playground
Parramatta Park has two playgrounds: Pavilion Flat Playground for younger children near the George Street Gatehouse and the Domain Creek playground on the Westmead side of the park. The second is a nature-based playground with mazes made from branches and wire and plenty of green space for running around. It also has water pumps and sand diggers for busy little engineers. The playground has been created with accessibility in mind, and so the flying fox has a sturdy seat with handles and a seat belt and there are wide pathways and lots of shade. Our favourite zone is the pod of sunken trampolines that look like they could be portals to another world.
Wulaba Park
Venture to Green Square, turn left into Amelia Street and, hidden behind several tall apartment developments, you’ll find a rainbow wonderland: slides, towers, tunnels, nets and swings, with one mega slide for adventurous youngsters. Sydney artist Nuha Saad designed the playground; she crafted a soft-surface floor that looks like a swirl of multi-coloured ice cream and a web of nets and ladders that leads to the three-storey-high metal slide – a winner for fearless five year olds and up. The park is named for the Gadigal word for rock wallaby, as the little critters used to be a common sight around the swamp that used to exist before European invasion. Today it’s unlikely that you’ll spot wallaby but you will find plenty of bike racks, handball and table tennis courts and barbecue areas.
Fairfield Adventure Park
Why should pre-schoolers have all the fun? This giant play area in Fairfield is specially designed for tweens and older children. It has all the soft landings and sandy surfaces of a play space for younger kids but it has gigantic slides and climbing nets that look like a futuristic spaceship – and they’re tall enough to frighten off the adults. Dare to climb the 11-metre high net, walk the sky bridge and take your pick from three exit slides. If that’s not enough to give you the giggles, try the 33-metre long double flying fox (with your eyes open). Planning a day trip? The playground is ten minutes from Fairfield Station, surrounded by sporting fields and natural parklands.
Casula Parklands Playground
There’s a new adventure playground in Casula that’s jaw-droppingly exciting for kids of all ages. The $4-million playground is on the banks of the Georges River, on the way to Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre, and it has out-of-this-world, flume-like slides that look like they’re shooting out of a spaceship; there’s a bright blue and orange Ninja Warrior-inspired exercise zone where you can dip, swing, hop and run between obstacles; and an eight-metre-high Sky Walk. But it’s not solely designed for I’m-the-king-of-the-castle moments. There’s a smaller, but just as fun, playground for toddlers that has ropes, bridges and slides – but at a closer tumbling range to the spongy ground.
Bungarribee Park
Western Sydney Parklands has a 200-hectare park with a fantastic playground for kids and one of the largest off-leash dog areas in Sydney. The $15-million development was completed in March 2017, and Bungarribee Park’s playground has a giant sand pit with a colourful, geometric climbing tower that has slides and nets at various exits. Plus, there’s a flying fox, swings and balancing beams in partially shaded spots that kids can clamber over and explore. There are also walking and cycling tracks, 20 barbecues and 13 picnic shelters, in addition to car parking and vehicle access from Doonside Road. Plus, if it’s a really hot day, you can cool off at Wet ‘n’ Wild.
Blaxland Riverside Park
This designer playground is a seriously cool outdoor adventure for active kids. Plan your attack from above after ascending the 12-metre-high tree house then race back down to scale rubber-mounded rock-climbing walls and tiptoe across a giant webbed net. There are loads of swings, flying foxes and slides and parents can set up camp under large shade cloths and watch as their kids race around the colourful playground. The space sprawls out over 300 metres and sits just a few hundred further from the Parramatta River.
Darling Harbour Children's Playground
On a hot day the children’s playground at Darling Harbour is a perfect place to cool off as it has water pumps, streams and jets that kids love to play with. Toddlers are kept fascinated by the water buckets and contraptions, and bigger, fearless kids get to challenge themselves on the thrilling giant slides, ropes and flying foxes. The latter is 21 metres long, and parents have been known to race along with their little champ as they cling to the wire (it’s hard to stay focused on not falling off). It’s an incredibly popular place to play at all times of day and night, and the playground is surrounded by fast food chains, toilets, water bubblers and convenience stores. The big winner is the three-metre-high, eight-metre-wide metal slide that swarms of tweens love to fling themselves down. It’s thrilling – especially for helicopter parents.
Renwick Street Playground
Sometimes the best park is the one closest to your house, and we bet kids in Alexandria have been scrambling over each other to get to the natural timber play equipment in their community playground, which launched in 2016. Children can send secret messages along the speaking tubes, balance on the beams that double up as seats for tired grown-ups or climb up the slide and down the fireman’s pole. It’s a pocket-sized park but there’s fencing and gates, plus shade from nearby trees, and a handy bubbler for thirsty little tykes too busy on the swinging rope course to look for their water bottles.
Constellation Playground, King George Park
Stop off on your family cycle, walk or jog around the Bay Run for a play break on this intergalactic-themed playground. There are hillside slides to climb up and slide down, swings big enough for the whole brood and a super-wizzy flying fox.
Hey, parents: if you head up to the west end of the park – away from the pond and the huge open play areas – you'll find a playground complete with flying fox. And it's close enough to Sydney Uni that you might just be able to instill a subconcious higher education = fun message in there. Hey, it's good to start early.
