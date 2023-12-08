Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

50 Cent

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park
picture of 50 cent with hands together
Supplied/Live Nation
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Party like it's your birthday with one of the world's greatest rappers

Which P.I.M.P. is coming to the club, bottle full of bub’? Yep, you guessed it, it’s the rapping tour de force 50 Cent. 

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, the hugely popular rapper is set to perform at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena as part of his Final Lap Tour on Friday, December 8. 

The tour is being touted as an “unforgettable” experience for 50 Cent fans, who can expect to hear chart-topping hits like ‘21 Questions’, ‘In Da Club’, ‘Just a Lil Bit’ ‘Candy Shop’ and ‘P.I.M.P.’ as well as select tracks that have not been performed live in decades.

Since breaking onto the scene at the dawn of the millennium, 50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – with the record-shattering album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, the rapper has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and won several Emmy and Grammy awards. As well as firing out floor-filler after floor-filler, 50 Cent is a businessman, actor, director and executive producer. He also currently holds the record for the highest-rated premiere of a TV series ever on Starz with Power Book II: Ghost. 

The Final Lap Tour will first make stops across North America and Europe before heading to Australia and New Zealand in December this year. General public tickets go on sale on June 8 at 2pm via the Live Nation website here.

RECOMMENDED:

Wiz Khalifa heads up Australia’s brand new all-ages touring hip hop concert

The best bars and pubs in Sydney for live music

The best happy hours in Sydney

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.livenation.com.au/show/1424895/50-cent/sydney/2023-12-08/en
Address:
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park
Olympic Blvd
Sydney Olympic Park
Sydney
2127

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.