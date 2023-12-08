Time Out says

Party like it's your birthday with one of the world's greatest rappers

Which P.I.M.P. is coming to the club, bottle full of bub’? Yep, you guessed it, it’s the rapping tour de force 50 Cent.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, the hugely popular rapper is set to perform at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena as part of his Final Lap Tour on Friday, December 8.

The tour is being touted as an “unforgettable” experience for 50 Cent fans, who can expect to hear chart-topping hits like ‘21 Questions’, ‘In Da Club’, ‘Just a Lil Bit’ ‘Candy Shop’ and ‘P.I.M.P.’ as well as select tracks that have not been performed live in decades.

Since breaking onto the scene at the dawn of the millennium, 50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – with the record-shattering album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, the rapper has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and won several Emmy and Grammy awards. As well as firing out floor-filler after floor-filler, 50 Cent is a businessman, actor, director and executive producer. He also currently holds the record for the highest-rated premiere of a TV series ever on Starz with Power Book II: Ghost.

The Final Lap Tour will first make stops across North America and Europe before heading to Australia and New Zealand in December this year. General public tickets go on sale on June 8 at 2pm via the Live Nation website here.

RECOMMENDED: