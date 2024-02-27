It was rare, we were there, we remember it. But don't fret – there are so many other events to add to your calendar in 2024

If you’re feeling that post-Taylor comedown, you’re not alone. Over the weekend, 320,000 people in Sydney went to see the queen of pop (the world?) light up the stage with her spectacular three-plus-hour performance. And if you’re wondering how to recapture some of that collective euphoria, we’re here to help. We’ve put together a list of some of the brightest and best events to look forward to this year – in no particular order. There are always a million things going on in Sydney, so for this round-up we chose the events that we thought might appeal to the Swiftie within. And yes, it’s still totally fine to give a friendship bracelet to a stranger.

Sydney Mardi Gras Parade

In sweet divine timing, the year’s annual glitter fest comes just days after Taylor leaves town – meaning you can reuse your sequin-studded attire and nobody will bat an eyelid. Check out one of the love-themed parties, or don your sparkliest outfit and head out onto Oxford Street for the Parade.

& Juliet

This pop-soundtracked remix of the most famous love story ever told brings some – if not all – of the high energy melodic euphoria that a Taylor show entails. You can catch it at Sydney Lyric Theatre from today (Tuesday, February 27).

Easter long weekend

Few things beat a long weekend, and Easter really does the heavy lifting, giving us not three but four days off in a row (from March 29 to April 1 – and we're not even April's Fooling you). If you’re keen to get out of town, check out our favourite spots to camp near Sydney, the best places for a weekend getaway, and the best places to glamp – if Taylor were to go camping, we reckon she’d glamp.

Alphonse Mucha at AGNSW

This blockbuster exhibition of art nouveau works is in part an ode to Sarah Bernhardt – arguably the world’s first global celebrity. As one global celebrity leaves, it feels right to celebrate another. You may not recognise Mucha's name, but you'll recognise some of these absolutely beautiful artworks. This will be your chance to see them in person.

Biennale of Sydney 2024

Australia’s biggest contemporary art event is landing back in the Harbour City across multiple locations from March 9 until June 10, with a free program that's looking as fascinating and avant-garde as ever.

Sydney Comedy Festival

Need to shake it off with a good giggle? Sydney Comedy Festival has got you. More than 200 comedians will take to the stage at venues across Sydney, with pop-up stages appearing in unassuming bars and dressing rooms: all with the aim of spreading laughter.

Vivid Sydney

This one needs no explanation: the time of the year that Sydney turns technicolour is always cause for joy. Grab a drink at one of the best rooftop bars in the city and revel in the luminous winter wonderland.

Hamilton

If the pop star of the century is Taylor, then the musical of the century is most certainly Hamilton. Catch the global sensation as it takes over Sydney Lyric Theatre for its second season.

Paris 2024 Olympics

OK, so they’re not actually taking place in Sydney like the FIFA WWC did, but the Olympics only come around every four years, and we love it because it's one of the very few events that has the ability to bring the whole world together – everyone with eyeballs on the one thing. This year, we’re expecting some big Francophile energy: you’ll want to book dinner at one of Sydney’s best French restaurants to get in the mood (and maybe work on your personal best at one of Sydney’s pastry-focused run clubs). Mark down the dates (July 26 to August 11) and keep some space free in your calendar – closer to the time we'll be rounding up the best events taking place in Sydney during the Olympics, and otherwise you can watch with a vibe from one of Sydney's best sports bars.

Sydney Fringe Festival

The state’s largest independent arts festival is back for the month of September – keeping us entertained with theatre, music, comedy, visual art, film, musical theatre, dance, circus, street festivals, literature and poetry. We know Taylor is about as far from fringe as you can get, but we still think she’d approve.

SXSW Sydney

This multidisciplinary festival of ideas is back for its second year in Sydney, and we’ve got high hopes for SXSW Sydney mark two. Expect talks, workshops, movie premieres and pop-up parties, and a whole host of hyper-trendy people calling Sydney home for a week.

Coldplay

Call it magic, but Coldplay is coming to Sydney the same year that Taylor did, and based on what we know so far about their Music of the Spheres world tour, it’s going to be almost as special.



Women's State of Origin 2024

Girl power is here in a big way in 2024, and while sadly there's no FIFA Women's World Cup action to lap up this year, you can still catch some of Australia's best female footy players kicking off in the first three-game Women's State of Origin series.

City2Surf 2024



If you’re inspired to work on your stamina for the next time Taylor’s in town, join more than 80,000 other Sydneysiders on this playful fun run, then head for a boozy brunch in Bondi. Depending on how fast (or slow) you go, you might be able to listen to the entire Eras Tour set list.

