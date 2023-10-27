Time Out says

The days are getting longer, the nights are getting warmer and there’s a scent of festivity in the air. The ushering in of the summer months brings about a sense of carefree whimsy to the city and we’ve got just the event to get your party started – on October 27, the Bacardi Dance Floor party is taking place inside the hallowed halls of the Cell Block Theatre at the National Art School in Darlinghurst, and famed indie dance act Northeast Party House will be taking centre stage.

The Bacardi Dance Floor party will also feature musical performances from Gold Fang and Carolina Gasolina, who will bring a mix of reggae, funk, hip-hop and Afrobeat sounds.

The folks from Bacardi will be on hand to make sure the zesty cocktails are a’flowing. Nothing says balmy nights quite like a Mojito, eh? And your bargain $30 ticket will get you entry to the party, two signature cocktails and food served throughout the event.

There’s nothing like partying with a conscience – all profits from the gig will be donated to the Support Act charity, which raises much-needed funds for crisis relief services within the music industry.

Tickets are on sale now, so get in quick to make sure you’re in the mix at one of the biggest pre-summer parties of the season.

