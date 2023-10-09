Sydney
People sitting inside eating at Spicy Joint Haymarket
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Best Cheap Eat

Here is the winner for Best Cheap Eat in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2023

Written by
Time Out editors
Sydney is a lot of things. Drop dead gorgeous, safe, clean – though cheap, it ain’t. And while our core purpose here at Time Out Sydney is to encourage you to get off the couch and go experience the very best of the city, it would be remiss of us to not acknowledge that eating out can also be exy. If only money grew on trees.

The Very Good News is that alongside our fine diners and relaxed restaurants, we also have an abundance of excellent cheap eats here in Sydney. Ones that serve up delicious food that rival those found in the fancy spots.

This year we fell in love with a brilliant Korean hole-in-wall that doesn’t have a website or phone number (Instagram? Forget about it), serving up huge meals for under $20. We slurped our way around a bowl of spicy Sichuan-spiked noodles that cost $5.90. And warmed our souls with a fiery bowl of laksa that set us back around $15. And the best bit? It’s been some of the tastiest food we’ve eaten this year.

When deciding on our nominees for the Best Cheap category for 2023, we were looking for ‘wow’ factor, of course and, it goes without saying, value for money. But we were also looking for eateries with a story to tell, places that take you on a journey, and ones where you connect to the people behind the shop, as well as what you’re eating.

While we’re here, we understand ‘cheap eat’ is subjective, and what may be considered cheap to one person may not be to the next. For this category, we’re talking about a place where two people can eat well together for under $50.

So, what are you waiting for?

Click here to return to the main awards page

And the winner is...

Spicy Joint
Photograph: Avril Treasure

Spicy Joint

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Haymarket

Slippery, bouncy, spaghetti-like noodles. Caramelised ground pork with pickled mustard greens. Verdant just-blanched bok choy. And a vibrant, fiery and savoury broth spiked with five-spice powder, Sichuan pepper and chilli. We’re currently demolishing a bowl of Dan Dan noodles, a classic Chinese dish originating from the Sichuan province. It’s a heart-warming flavour bomb in a bowl. And the best part? It costs just $5.90. Yeah, we can’t believe it either.

Read review

We also love these other nominees...

Jimmy's Falafel
Photograph: Supplied

Jimmy's Falafel

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Lebanese
  • Sydney

When a restaurant in Sydney stays open until 2am, it feels a little shameful to head over for a 6pm reservation. But honestly it doesn’t really matter when you go to Jimmy’s Falafel – you’ll most likely lose track of the time anyway. Not to mention which country you’re in and what decade it is. The first thing you’ll notice when you enter is the décor: the giant dining room is a ’70s throwback, complete with a glimmering disco ball, coppertone fittings, and walls plastered with vintage posters from old Middle Eastern movies, concerts and tourist boards.

Read review
Kood Tea Café and Korean Kitchen
Photograph: Avril Treasure

Kood Tea Café and Korean Kitchen

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Surry Hills

You won’t be able to find a website for Kood. That’s because the Korean tea café and kitchen doesn’t have one. Or a phone number, for that matter. Instagram? Forget about it. What you will find, though, if you happen to stroll past 414 Elizabeth Street around lunchtime, is a line nearly snaking out the door. Hungry workers waiting to be served by a smiling Korean lady working out of a teapot-sized kitchen.

Read review
Lox in a Box
Photograph: Yusuke Oba

Lox in a Box

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Delis
  • Manly

Think house-cured and spiced sustainable salmon from New Zealand with juicy tomato, slivers of onion, bursts of salty capers and a generous slathering of herb schmear, encased in a chewy yet crisp-on-the-outside bagel, baked fresh every morning. This is the classic bagel from Lox in a Box. And yes, we're very happy about it.

Read review
Malay Chinese Noodle Bar
Photograph: David Cheng

Malay Chinese Noodle Bar

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Circular Quay
  • price 1 of 4

The first mistake we make when visiting Malay Chinese’s flash new eatery at Circular Quay is visiting on a Wednesday. You see, the famed har mee noodle soup – the one loved for its incredible prawn-rich flavour – is only available on Tuesdays and Fridays (the chefs start the cooking process at 4am). That’s OK – we will have to come again. Worse things can happen. The second mistake we make is wearing white. But that’s where the bad news ends, because Malay Chinese has knocked it out of the park again with its drool-worthy flavours and prices.

Read review
Norma's Deli
Photograph: Supplied

Norma's Deli

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Delis
  • Manly

Opened at the start of 2023 by the team behind next door's Butterboy and nearby Rollers Bakehouse, Norma’s Deli is named after owner James Sideris' grandmother. The all-day eatery is found at a sprawling site that sits just below Manly Corso. People line up for take-home goods, all made in-house: spanakopita, Greek stuffed capsicums, moussaka, pastitso (a traditional Greek beef and pork ragu pasta bake) – as well as fresh loaves of sourdough and croissants, which are all baked in house daily.

Read review
