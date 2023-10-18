Sydney just scored its first restaurant subscription service – and dining might never be the same

You can subscribe to pretty much anything these days – streaming services, gyms, meal kits, pet food, wine clubs and yes, even toilet paper. So, it makes sense that you should be able to do the same for your favourite restaurant. Enter: Calle Rey. This 100 per cent plant-based Mexican diner has just introduced Australia’s first restaurant membership program, and we reckon it’s well worth the bang for your buck. For just $50 per month (or $42 if you sign up between now and December), members unlock the door to two all-you-can-eat experiences each month, with unlimited tacos, tartare, wings, churros and more.

There's gotta be some fine print, right? The only condition is that one booking must be made on a weekday, but the other can be scheduled whenever you fancy. Members can even bring family and friends along for the ride for just a one-off $50 food charge.

The perks keep rolling in year-round – members also get access to exclusive tasting dishes and VIP events like new menu previews and masterclasses. Honestly, we’d pay just to attend one of chef JC Miranda’s cooking classes alone.

The restaurant subscription idea really took off in America after the pandemic – so it seems Australia is late to the party, with Calle Rey the very first to jump on it here.

Calle Rey co-owner Madi Cohen said, “We were looking for ways to avoid continuous price increases in line with our quite significant cost increases and, at the same time, we really wanted to provide an even better customer experience.”

Don't be fooled by the plant-based label – Calle Rey's first-of-its-kind membership program is just the tip of the innovation iceberg. Brace yourself for a Mexican-Peruvian fusion feast including glossy watermelon ‘tuna’ tartare; smoky barbecue ‘chicken' tacos; black charcoal ‘prawn’ toast; and Japanese fusion ‘crab’ sushi.

Calle Rey also plays host to the world's first plant-based Peruvian Pisco bar featuring house-made Sangria, 1L Lageritas and Pisco sour tasting flights. While members will have to pay for their own drinks tab, that’s the only extra cost.

Remember, the Calle Rey Membership Experience gets even sweeter, as they’re serving up discounted memberships for just $42 to anyone who signs up between October and December. Find out more about the deal, here. And get our thoughts on Calle Rey more generally over here.

