Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Bliss N Eso

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • The Enmore Theatre, Newtown
  1. Bliss n Eso at the 2022 concert at The Forum.
    Photograph: Harley & Händen
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Bliss N Eso at the Forum, 2022
    Photograph: Harley & Händen
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Bliss N Eso at the Forum 2022
    Photograph: Harley & Händen
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The prolific hip-hop trio is taking its unmatchable flow to audiences across Australia

Aussie hip hop wouldn't be where it is today without Sydney-based trio Bliss N Eso, a group comprised of members Jonathan Notley (MC Bliss), Max McKinnon (MC Eso) and Tarik Ejjamai (DJ Izm).

After releasing their first album in 2004, the group has won three ARIA awards out of nine nominations and three out of four of its last albums have peaked at first place on the charts. After releasing the critically acclaimed album Off the Grid, Bliss N Eso spent four years working on their seventh studio album, The Sun

In support of this latest release, Bliss N Eso are hitting stages across every state and territory, including the renowned Enmore Theatre in Sydney on March 18. 

For more information and to purchase tickets, head to the Frontier Touring website.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
The Enmore Theatre
118-132 Enmore Rd
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Contact:
www.enmoretheatre.com.au
02 9550 3666
Price:
$69.90

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.