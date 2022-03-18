Time Out says

The prolific hip-hop trio is taking its unmatchable flow to audiences across Australia

Aussie hip hop wouldn't be where it is today without Sydney-based trio Bliss N Eso, a group comprised of members Jonathan Notley (MC Bliss), Max McKinnon (MC Eso) and Tarik Ejjamai (DJ Izm).

After releasing their first album in 2004, the group has won three ARIA awards out of nine nominations and three out of four of its last albums have peaked at first place on the charts. After releasing the critically acclaimed album Off the Grid, Bliss N Eso spent four years working on their seventh studio album, The Sun.

In support of this latest release, Bliss N Eso are hitting stages across every state and territory, including the renowned Enmore Theatre in Sydney on March 18.

For more information and to purchase tickets, head to the Frontier Touring website..