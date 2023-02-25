Time Out says

After his record-breaking Divide tour in 2018, Ed Sheeran is set to smash even more records in 2023

Remember when you couldn't walk past a storefront without hearing 'Shape Of You' blasting from the speakers? Well, a few years have passed since then and Ed Sheeran is ready to take over Australian airwaves again with the Mathematics Tour.

The previous Divide Tour in 2018 turned out to be the highest-selling tour in history, and more than one million tickets were sold across Australia and New Zealand alone. Sheeran may be on track to smash that record once again with the 2023 tour that is set to take him across Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. Sydneysiders can see Sheeran at Accor Stadium in 2023 on February 24 and 25.

Ticketholders can expect to see cutting-edge production that has never been seen or used in Australia or New Zealand before, and they'll be treated to an array of tracks off his latest album as well as hits from across his career.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, head to the website.

