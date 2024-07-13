Sydney
G Flip

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • Oxford Art Factory, Darlinghurst
G Flip twirling a drumstick next to a bottle of Jack Daniels
Photograph: Supplied
Buy ticket
Time Out says

G Flip is playing an intimate gig at Oxford Art Factory, with all proceeds going towards supporting struggling musicians

Aussie chart topper G Flip is taking it all the way back to their roots with a performance at the very first venue they played at in 2018. While nowadays you’ll see them taking out a pretty hefty chunk of the top Hottest 100 spots, back in the day they were rocking out at Oxford Art Factory’s cosy 500-person venue. 

The pop-indie artist is returning to the Darlinghurst mainstay in partnership with Jack Daniels. All proceeds from the event are going towards Support Act, a charity that supports musicians in crisis navigating the world of contracts and gigs when Covid, sickness and injury can bring work to a halt. 

Together, G Flip and the legendary whiskey brand have crafted some super special-edition merch: the Support Tee. G Flip’s spin on the Jack Daniels logo makes for a pretty groovy shirt, and every person who attends the event gets one. 

The show is a one-night only performance, taking place on Saturday, July 13. You can get your hands on tickets right over here.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 12 at 9am. Coming in at just under $30, they’re an absolute steal. Did we mention it's an intimate venue? Yeah, you might want to get moving and snatch up a ticket before they’re all gone.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Address:
Oxford Art Factory
38-46 Oxford St
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Contact:
View Website
Price:
$28.04
Opening hours:
7.30pm

Dates and times

Buy
