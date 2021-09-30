The world’s most successful virtual band will play IRL Splendour sideshows

It’s coming up, it’s coming up – it’s the Gorillaz’ first Australian tour in over a decade. We’ve been chomping at the bit for sideshow news since the virtual band of miscreants was announced for the 20th anniversary of Splendour in the Grass.

After a couple of reschedules, a rite of passage for any concert since the great unpleasantness of Covid kicked off, Splendour is back on in Byron Bay in July 2022. And in great news for people who are keen to see the world’s most popular virtual band but not so keen on camping festivals, the Gorillaz will be following it up with sideshows in Sydney and Melbourne, hitting up Qudos Bank Arena on Tuesday, July 26.

The brainchild of Blur frontman Damon Albarn and revered illustrator Jamie Hewlett, the band’s four virtual avatars ventured back into live performance this August at a big concert at London's O2 Arena to celebrate frontline health workers. They debuted three new tracks from EP Meanwhile before playing arena shows and a festival in the UK. If these gigs are anything to go by, we can expect a career-spanning set featuring plenty of hits from the band’s definitive 2005 album Demon Days. Now that’s something to Feel Good (Inc.) about.

Presales start on October 5 with general tickets on sale on October 6. Find out more here.

