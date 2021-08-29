Tyler the Creator will perform at three Australian arenas with frequent collaborator Kali Uchis

After releasing the critically acclaimed album Call Me If You Get Lost, rapper Tyler the Creator has announced four arena shows across Australia and New Zealand with support from pop and R&B singer and frequent collaborator Kali Uchis. The tour will begin in Auckland on July 22, followed by an appearance at Splendour in the Grass, before moving on to Sydney for one night only on September 29.

Call Me If You Get Lost is Tyler’s sixth album and it debuted at first place on the Billboard 200 and has been streamed more than 353 million times. Tyler’s albums Flower Boy and Igor were also met with critical acclaim with the latter winning a Grammy Award in early 2020.

All tickets will be sold through Ticketek and presale tickets for the Sydney date will be available for purchase from 1pm on August 31. But you better be quick – demand for tickets is already sky-high and seats are likely to sell out pronto.