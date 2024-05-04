Time Out says

Indie music lovers, rejoice – Groovin’ the Moo is coming back to Australia in 2024, and this time its NSW location is a coastal town less than three hours from Sydney.

The roaming festival has just announced dates and locations for 2024, and will be popping up across six Australian locations throughout April and May. While the popular, youth-focused alternative music festival – whose 2023 alumni include alt-J, Ocean Alley and Fatboy Slim – generally finds its New South Wales home in Maitland (a city in the Hunter Valley region, two trains and 3.5 hours from Sydney), the 2024 event will be taking place in the coastal town of Newcastle. Jump on the train at Central, and within two hours and 25 minutes you’ll be smack bang in the centre of town.



Groovin The Moo’s 2024 season will kick off in South Australia on Thursday, April 25, before popping up in Canberra on Friday, April 26 and Bendigo on Saturday, April 27. The second weekend of GTM’s 2024 fiasco will start with its first ever festival at the new NSW location – with the day festival taking over Newcastle’s Foreshore Park on Saturday, May 4. The following dates and locations are the Sunshine Coast Stadium Precinct (Sunday, May 5) and Bunbury in Western Australia on Saturday, May 11.

The line-up for GTM 2024 is yet to drop. We'll keep you posted, but in the meantime, you can sign up for updates and notifications about when tickets go on sale over here.

Want fun now? Check out the best things to do in Sydney this week.

