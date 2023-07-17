Time Out says

Go backstage at the Sydney Opera House for the first time in its 50-year old history

The Sydney Opera House is turning 50 this year and, to celebrate, you’re invited to a special behind-the-scenes tour. This isn’t your regular Sydney Opera House tour. ‘Hidden House’ gives you a sneak peak at exclusive backstage areas – some of which have never been seen by the public before.

Ever wondered how they get those gigantic props on stage for the ballet or opera? You’ll get a chance to witness the wonder of the Joan Sutherland Theatre’s backstage lift, which can hold up to 20 tonnes of props (that's the weight of almost 10 rhinos). For the music geeks, the tour spotlights the Concert Hall’s organ. It is the biggest mechanical pipe organ. In. The. World.

The tour groups are initimate, made up of just 10 guests, with two tour guides, giving you plenty of opportunity to interrogate the Opera House technicians along the way.

Once you’ve marvelled in the magic that goes into making world-class performances, get treated to a high tea brunch at Portside, on the perimeter of the Opera House with views of Sydney Harbour.

This special experience comes with a special price tag – tickets are $250, but that gives you backstage bragging rights. There will only be five Hidden House Tours, happening once a month through October. The July tour will happen on the 17th, while the August, September and October dates are yet to be announced. Register your interest to be notified when they go on sale.

