A heap of Aussie artists are banding together for an epic festival at the Factory to mark the end of winter

Sydney, we’ve just found the best way to say goodbye to winter, and it includes some banging tunes across four stages.

Yes, four, which means a whole bunch of incredible talent – 26 acts to be exact. This inaugural festival of all-Aussie bands is coming in hot. Indie is the name of the game, with Tyne-James Organ headlining the event. You might know the singer-songwriter from his songs ‘Blue’ and ‘Watch You Go’, or when he shared the spotlight with the Lumineers and Lime Cordiale on tour.

Joining him will be the likes of three-piece pop ensemble Dulcie, Newcastle locals Rum Jungle and alternative group Death by Denim. The inaugural festival is a celebration of Australian music, with every single act hailing from Down Under. All the action will be jam-packed into one day with both indoor and outdoor spaces and food trucks.

Icebreaker will be held at no other than one of Marrickville’s hottest live music venues: the Factory Theatre. This melodious winter send-off is happening on Sunday, August 20. First and second release tickets have flown out the door so get in quick and book here. Tickets are selling for $85, but there are also some sneaky little discounts for groups of four or six.

