John Corabi Free Surprise Show

  • Music, Punk and metal
  • Frankie's Pizza by the Slice, Sydney
Mötley Crüe
Photograh: Supplied/Frankie's Pizza
Time Out says

The former Mötley Crüe frontman and hard rock legend is crashing Frankie’s Pizza for an electrified free show

Sydney, you have a very rare opportunity to get loud in the flesh with one of the biggest voices in rock 'n' roll at Frankie’s Pizza by the Slice, the CBD’s soon-to-be-no-more underground heavy metal bar. 

Frankie's World Famous House Band are no strangers to big ticket collaborations, providing the wind beneath the wings to many a travelling rockstar. Members of Guns n' Roses, KISS and many more have conspired to perform with the band while in Oz, but never have they put the rubber to the road with any alumni of the Mötley Crüe machine. 

John Corabi is one of rock's truly great voices. A man of texture, grit, and undeniable cool. Frontman for acts of great influence including The Scream, Union, ESP, and The Dead Daisies. Known most notably for providing the turbo fuel to Mötley Crüe's self-titled 1994 album during Vince Neil's four-year hiatus.

Corabi is on a nationwide, acoustic and storytelling tour of Australia, but couldn't resist the urge to fire up the amps for just one show while he's at it. 

It’s all going down on Monday, June 6, and entry is free. Kickstart your heart and don’t dawdle, this one is sure to pack out. 

Ready to rock? Check out the best bars and pubs in Sydney for live music.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
swillhouse.com/venues/frankies-pizza/
Address:
Frankie's Pizza by the Slice
50 Hunter St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
frankiespizzabytheslice.com
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 4pm-3am; Fri noon-3am

Dates and times

Buy
