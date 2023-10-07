Time Out says

The 1970s rockers are bringing out the black and white facepaint one last time (no, this time really will be the last)

KISS fans from Down Under are so die-hard that more than 60,000 of them banded together to sign a petition for the rockers to roll back into town after their last "last tour". And it worked, because they're heading here to play ‘The Final Curtain’, at Accor Stadium this October. The announcement comes as a surprise to die-hard Aussie fans who thought they had already witnessed ‘The End of the Road’ for these Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icons with KISS’s goodbye tour to Australia in 2022.

And, unlike reunion tours for some other bands, Paul, Gene, Tommy and Eric will all be around for this unmissable performance.

After they perform in Sydney on October 7, they’ll be heading back to the States for their finale concert at Madison Square Garden.

Visiting Australia for the first time in six years, alt-rock band Weezer will also be joining KISS as their special guests. You can also look forward to an electro spin on the classic rock genre with supporting acts Regurgitator, and Aussie band the Delta Riggs. What a motley crew.

Check out this page right here to book tickets for the stadium affair. Entry starts at $79.90, but there are also some special packages up for grabs like the admission + souvenir deal and a sound-check pass.

