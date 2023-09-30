Sydney
Listen Out

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Centennial Parklands, Centennial Park
  1. Listen Out Fesitval Sydney 2023
    Photograph: Supplied/Listen Out
  2. Skrillex 2023
    Photograph: Supplied | Skrillex
  3. Metro Boomin 2023
    Photograph: Supplied | Metro Boomin
  4. Listen Out
    Photograph: Anna Warr
Time Out says

Skrillex and Metro Boomin are headlining this ravey dance and hip hop festival in Centennial Parklands

If you like to bust a move on the thumping, neon dance floor but would like to emerge, like a butterfly, from the sweaty underground den of nightclubs, Listen Out is for you. This massive over-18s festival spotlighting dance, R’n’B, hip hop, electronic and house music is returning to the fresh air of Centennial Parklands for its great big 10th birthday celebration on Saturday, September 30. 

‘Where Are U Now?’ Because Skrillex is ready to ‘Take U There’. The eight-time Grammy award winner will be back in the country for the first time since Listen Out 2018, bringing new material from his first album since 2014. The dubstep wunderkind heads Down Under fresh from massive sets at Coachella and Madison Square Gardens with collaborators Fred Again and fellow Listen Out artist Four Tet. 

Influential hip hop and trap producer and collaborator Metro Boomin will bring tracks like ‘Creepin’ and more from his 2022 album Heroes & Villains, which features everyone worth featuring. Having worked with artists from Denzel Curry to Slowthai to Benee, producer extraordinaire and “hip hop’s prodigal son” (Pitchfork) Kenny Beats will make his debut Australian appearance.

It's been five long years between visits from Lil Uzi Vert who will be bringing their innovative and genre-bending style showcased on mega hits like ‘Just Wanna Rock’ and tracks from his #1 album, Luv Is Rage 2.

There’s an eclectic mix of talent, with the “People’s Princess” of drill rap, Bronx artist Ice Spice (‘Munch’), Coi Leray (‘Players’ anyone?) Piri and Venbee heading to Australia for the first time. They’ll hit the stages with Mallrat and Jyoty along with your host Ebony Boadu and more.

Listen Out is returning to its usual stomping grounds in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth in 2023, but is moving to a new venue in Melbourne’s forgotten wonderland, Caribbean Gardens. Additionally, Listen In is returning to Adelaide for a concentrated all-ages version of Listen Out with a sizzling selection of international artists. 

Tickets are on sale now, with third release starting at $199.90 and second release VIP tickets starting at $288.00. Snap up yours over here.

Alannah Le Cross
Details

Event website:
www.listenout.com.au/sydney/
Address:
Centennial Parklands
Between Oxford Street, York, Darley, Alison & Lang Rds
Centennial Park
Sydney
2021
Price:
$199.90-$288.00
Opening hours:
Noon-late

Dates and times

