The best free nightlife in Sydney

Hit the town and head to one of these wallet-friendly nights out

We all love free things. And when it comes to partying, for many of us, the free-er is always the better.

For those of you with itchy dancing feet and fiscal responsibility, we suggest you get more bang for your buck with cut-price drinks and no cover charges in clubs, bars and party basements that are putting the free in footloose and fancy free. Trust us, they exist.

Just so you don’t have to scour their event pages, we’ve found these party spots so you can get in without flashing any cash. Because in da clerb, we all fam.

