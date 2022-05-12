The best free nightlife in Sydney

Best night to visit: Friday
This subterranean club has had a few leases on life – it was once a favoured haunt of the city’s goth and fetish community and it then went on to serve as a destination for club kids across the city. Now, it's back with a total redux – there's kitschy interiors, big ass booths, snacks till late and DJs on every night. Free entry is a go from Monday to Friday, meaning you can jazz up your week with some fresh tunes and low-budget partying that is bound to thrill any fiscally-responsible dancing feet.