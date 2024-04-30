Sydney
Nick Cave Solo

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • State Theatre, Sydney
Nick Cave reaches down from stage to touch fans' hands
Nick Cave will be joined by Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on bass guitar for his Sydney tour

In the realm of living music legends, Nick Cave stands tall – so when this poetic maestro tours, you take the chance to get your hands on tickets. This time around, he’s ditching the Bad Seeds and opting for a more intimate, “solo” experience – though he’ll be joined by Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on bass guitar. That's right, the man who brought us ‘Karma Police’ is pairing up with Cave, making this tour a match made in music heaven. 

The first round of shows sold out, so they've added new dates, including another Sydney show, which go on sale on January 30.

When and where is Nick Cave playing in Sydney?

He’ll take the stage in 2024 at Sydney's State Theatre on April 29 and 30, and then again at Sydney's ICC Theatre on May 3.

What songs will Nick Cave perform in Sydney?

The duo is set to present songs from Cave’s extensive catalogue, but they’ll be stripping back the songs – the musical equivalent of peeling an onion (tears and all). 

Cave and Greenwood recently wrapped up a North American tour, which was “Nothing short of a spiritual experience”, according to LA Magazine.

“I can't wait to bring this special show to Australia next year, accompanied by the great Colin Greenwood,” said Cave. “It’s a privilege to share the songs with an audience in this way – stripped back and unadorned, revealing their essential nature.”

How do I get tickets for Nick Cave in Sydney?

Tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime experience went on sale on December 13. Tickets for the newly announced ICC May 3 show date go on sale at 10am AEDT on January 30 via www.nickcave.com

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Event website:
www.nickcave.com
Address:
State Theatre
49 Market St
Sydney
2000

Dates and times

12:00 amNick Cave Solo: Accompanied by Colin GreenwoodState Theatre
12:00 amNick Cave Solo: Accompanied by Colin GreenwoodState Theatre
