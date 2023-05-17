Time Out says

The fan-favourite indie surf rockers are playing a free concert at the Ivy – and it's first in, best dressed

Now’s your chance to catch local-turned-global Aussie indie band Ocean Alley perform at the Ivy before they jet off for their Europe and America tours. But wait, it gets better – this special concert celebrating the World Surf League (WSL) is FREE.

They’ll be rocking out on Wednesday, May 17, the first night of the WSL. The major surfing event is being held in the northern Sydney suburb Narrabeen, which equals hoards of tourists setting up camp around Sydney. How fitting that the boys from this alternative rock group hail from the Northern Beaches?

The night kicks off at 7pm with opening acts Le Shiv and Taj Ralph followed by the two-time Aria-winning main act. You can thank Coopers Beers who have partnered with WSL to put on heaps of free events.

If you’re after some more gnarly action during the week of the tournament (May 17-24), you can head to The Newport for an outdoor surf film night (May 10), live streaming of the GYM Sydney Surf Pro on the outdoor deck (May 18-21), a board swap (May 21) and a Q&A with homegrown surfing legends like Tom Carroll, Laura Enever and Simon Anderson (May 21).

The Ocean Alley concert is first in best dressed – but hey, won’t the line-up be worth it when you’re grooving to the oh-so-sweet melody Hottest 100 chart topping melody of 'Confidence'? After all “it’s all about confidence, baby”.

