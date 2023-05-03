Sydneysiders are in for a lot more star action following the lifting of a big concert cap

In breaking news, the mystery of why Beyoncé never comes to Sydney has been revealed – and is now, (hopefully) on the way to being resolved.

All of us in Sydney have long lamented the fact that getting to see giant international stars IRL seems to be an illusory impossibility that somehow, never seems to change. Geography and long plane flights aside (yes, it’s possible that sometimes they forget about us and/ or can’t be bothered), it turns out that the real issue lies with finding actual venues that are available for intergalactic stars like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Bon Jovi to break it down, Down Under.

Although the sound of 'lifting an annual cap on stadium concerts in the Sydney Cricket Ground precinct' may not sound immediately that sexy or exciting, the results of it actually are.

NSW Premier Chris Minns announced today that he has made the move to direct Venues NSW to seek regulatory approval to lift an old rule that stipulated that both the SCG precinct and new $828 million Sydney Football Stadium could only host four concerts a year.

It turns out that this concert cap has seriously limited the amount of international talent that can come to Sydney, including Queen Bey, the Foo Fights, Billy Joel and Bon Jovi, amongst others. Now, the proposal is to lift the max amount of concerts to 20 per year, meaning that the chances of Sydneysiders getting to see stellar global talent have increased dramatically, whilst also projected to bring in an extra $1.3 billion for businesses in the area during the stadium’s lifetime.

Although it hasn’t been finalised yet, the cap is expected to lift sometime in October this year.

Get yourself on those ticket waitlists y’all.

