Robbie Williams

  • Music, Pop
  • Allianz Stadium, Moore Park
UK pop star Robbie Williams wearing a black button up top.
Photograph: Supplied | Frontier Touring
Time Out says

The pop heartthrob is celebrating 25 years as a solo artist by heading back Down Under for another huge tour

Remember the early noughties, when MySpace was still a thing and singers like Kylie Minogue, Natalie Imbruglia and Robbie Williams ruled the airwaves? Well, it seems like 2022 is the latter pop heartthrob's comeback year. You might say that, angels brought us here? And it's time to move your body.

Back in April, Williams played two exclusive, sell-out shows at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena for his upcoming biopic – and now he's headed back Down Under in 2023 for his XXV tour. 

The singer really needs no introduction, having cemented himself as one of the finest male pop stars of his generation and racked up more than 80 million album sales. And with the release of his new album XXV earlier this month, Williams is officially celebrating 25 years as a solo artist. 

Hear his classics and new tracks live when he takes over Allianz Stadium for an all ages show on Thursday, November 16, 2023. General public tickets for the AAMI gig will go on sale from 2pm on Friday, September 30 2022 at the Frontier Touring website

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.frontiertouring.com/robbiewilliams
Address:
Allianz Stadium
Moore Park Rd
Moore Park
Sydney
2021

Dates and times

