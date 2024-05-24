Sydney
Rumour Has It

  • Music
  • State Theatre, Sydney
Rumour Has It show
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Fans of Adele won’t want to miss this shows-topping stage spectacular that charts the pop superstar’s global success

Adele fans of the Harbour City, this one’s for you. It’s been a long time since Adele last performed in Australia (seven years, in fact), but a returning stage show featuring all of her greatest hits will make it feel as though no time has passed at all.

Starring award-winning British singer Naomi Price, Rumour Has It is a dazzling production that explores how Adele went from a young singer in London to the highest-selling recording artist of the 21st century. Blending brash wit with heartfelt tunes, it’s set to be an unmissable evening of musical excellence.

Supporting Price in this career-defining show will be vocalists Rachel Everett-Jones, Luke Kennedy and Lai Utovou, along with a 20-strong live orchestra. The set list spans her entire catalogue of legendary hits, including ‘Someone Like You’, ‘Hello’, ‘Rolling In The Deep’, ‘Rumour Has It’ and ‘Skyfall’. 

“The British powerhouse is one of the best-selling artists of all time and her songs hit a high note with audiences of all ages and musical tastes,” said Price. “I’m looking forward to injecting a dose of her daring and playful personality throughout the show and delivering an unforgettable experience for audiences."

Price will be touring the country, but ​​the exclusive one-off performance for Sydney fans will take place on May 24 June 28 at the State Theatre. For more information and to book tickets, head to the website.

Leah Glynn
Written by
Leah Glynn

Details

Event website:
rumourhasit.com.au/
Address:
State Theatre
49 Market St
Sydney
2000
Price:
Various prices
Opening hours:
7.30pm

Dates and times

