Adele fans of the Harbour City, this one’s for you. It’s been a long time since Adele last performed in Australia (seven years, in fact), but a returning stage show featuring all of her greatest hits will make it feel as though no time has passed at all.

Starring award-winning British singer Naomi Price, Rumour Has It is a dazzling production that explores how Adele went from a young singer in London to the highest-selling recording artist of the 21st century. Blending brash wit with heartfelt tunes, it’s set to be an unmissable evening of musical excellence.

Supporting Price in this career-defining show will be vocalists Rachel Everett-Jones, Luke Kennedy and Lai Utovou, along with a 20-strong live orchestra. The set list spans her entire catalogue of legendary hits, including ‘Someone Like You’, ‘Hello’, ‘Rolling In The Deep’, ‘Rumour Has It’ and ‘Skyfall’.

“The British powerhouse is one of the best-selling artists of all time and her songs hit a high note with audiences of all ages and musical tastes,” said Price. “I’m looking forward to injecting a dose of her daring and playful personality throughout the show and delivering an unforgettable experience for audiences."

Price will be touring the country, but ​​the exclusive one-off performance for Sydney fans will take place on May 24 June 28 at the State Theatre. For more information and to book tickets, head to the website.



