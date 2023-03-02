Sydney
Snoop Dogg

  • Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park
Snoop Dogg has announced the new dates for his first tour in Australia since 2014

Finally, the wait is over: hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg has announced the rescheduled dates for his Australian tour, with seven shoes slated for February to March 2023. The 'I Wanna Thank Me' tour, which will celebrate the release of his album of the same namewill come to Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on March 1 and 2.

Whether you know him from tracks like 'Drop It Like It's Hot' and 'Gin N Juice,' from watching him bake brownies with Martha Stewart or from films like Training Day, there's no debating that Snoop Dogg is a jack of many trades. 

His career spans nearly a quarter of a decade and has seen the chart-topping rapper produce several multi-platinum records, earn 17 Grammy nominations and appear in a number of movies and TV shows. 

Stay jazzy this weekend with one of these poppin' things to do in Sydney

Details

Event website:
hot1.ticketek.com.au/
Address:
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park
Olympic Blvd
Sydney Olympic Park
Sydney
2127
Price:
Various

Dates and times

