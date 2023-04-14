Time Out says

The 1975 are at their very best for a brand new Australian tour

English rockers The 1975 are heading to Sydney as part of an Australian tour next April. For the first time in three years, they're heading to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane on a muti-date tour to celebrate their forthcoming album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, to be released on October 14, 2022.

The run of shows will see the band hit Sydney on Friday, April 14 for one night only, to perform recent singles like ‘All I Need To Hear’, ‘I’m In Love With You’, ‘Happiness’ and ‘Part Of The Band’, as well as past hits and tracks from their previous album, 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form, which hit #1 in Australia.

Tickets for The 1975's Aussie shows go on sale to the general public from 11am local time, Friday October 14. Stay tuned to the official website for all the details, or to enter the pre-sale.

