The Kooks

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • The Enmore Theatre, Newtown
  1. The Kooks performing on stage.
    Photograph: Untitled Group
  2. A press shot of the four members of the Kooks.
    Photograph: Untitled Group
Time Out says

See the Brit pop-rockers perform their multi-platinum debut album in its entirety

Can you believe it's been 15 years since the Kooks released Inside In / Inside Out and gave us hits like 'Naïve', 'She Moves in Her Own Way' and 'Ooh La'? To celebrate the anniversary of their multi-platinum debut studio album, the English rockers are headed on tour, and the Australian leg in October will take them to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

The foursome is already set to headline Grapevine Gathering, a festival taking over Rochford Wines with a line-up that also includes Ball Park Music, the Veronicas, Confidence Man and Peking Duk. If that sounds like your jam, tickets are still available — and then you can double-up on your dose of the Kooks by booking in for this tour, too. 

The tour will kick off on October 4 in Brisbane before hitting Melbourne's Festival Hall on October 6 and Enmore Theatre on October 12. The rockers will be performing their debut album in its entirety, alongside other career-spanning tracks and the latest single from their sixth studio album that's due out on July 22. 

You can register for pre-sale here, and general public tickets go on sale from July 15 at noon. 

Need your live music fix now? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
arep.co/t/the-kooks---inside-in--inside-out-15th-anniversary-tour
Address:
The Enmore Theatre
118-132 Enmore Rd
Newtown
Sydney
2042

Dates and times

