Time Out says

Can you believe it's been 15 years since the Kooks released Inside In / Inside Out and gave us hits like 'Naïve', 'She Moves in Her Own Way' and 'Ooh La'? To celebrate the anniversary of their multi-platinum debut studio album, the English rockers are headed on tour, and the Australian leg in October will take them to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

The foursome is already set to headline Grapevine Gathering, a festival taking over Rochford Wines with a line-up that also includes Ball Park Music, the Veronicas, Confidence Man and Peking Duk. If that sounds like your jam, tickets are still available — and then you can double-up on your dose of the Kooks by booking in for this tour, too.

The tour will kick off on October 4 in Brisbane before hitting Melbourne's Festival Hall on October 6 and Enmore Theatre on October 12. The rockers will be performing their debut album in its entirety, alongside other career-spanning tracks and the latest single from their sixth studio album that's due out on July 22.

You can register for pre-sale here, and general public tickets go on sale from July 15 at noon.

Need your live music fix now? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.